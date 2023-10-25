The Seattle Seahawks are having an impressive 2023-24 NFL season. The Seahawks have a record of 4-2 after beating the Arizona Cardinals and are 2nd in the NFC West. One Seattle defensive back is ecstatic about the team's recent free-agent signing. Quandre Diggs took to X (Twitter) to express how he feels about the team signing Frank Clark to a one-year deal.

Quandre Diggs gets a great running mate on the Seahawks' defense

Diggs did not explicitly mention Clark in his post, but he conveyed excitement with his double-emoji reaction after the news was broken:

Seattle happily welcomes Clark to the team after losing LB Uchenna Nwosu to injury in Week 7. Nwosu suffered a pectoral strain which will require season-ending surgery. He was a vital piece of the Seahawks' stifling defense. Now, Frank Clark can help the team stay afloat.

Clark is a two-time Super Bowl champion and a three-time Pro Bowler. His pass-rush ability should help take pressure off the Seahawks' secondary. It will not take long for Clark to get settled in considering he spent his first four NFL seasons in Seattle.

Quandre Diggs gets another great running mate on the Seahawks' defense. Through six games, Diggs has 20 solo tackles, 1 interception, and two passes defended. In Seattle's 20-10 victory over the Cardinals, Diggs racked up three tackles. Seattle's defense held Arizona to just 10 points.

The Seahawks look to continue their march towards the top of the NFC West. In Week 8, they take a dangerous Cleveland Browns team. The Browns recently beat the mighty San Francisco 49ers. Seattle needs all hands on deck to defend their home field.