The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly signing pass rusher Frank Clark after he passes his physical today, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Frank Clark was released from the Denver Broncos earlier this season, and he returns to the team he started his career with in 2015. It boosts their pass rush as they try to make it back to the playoffs this season.

Clark signed with the Broncos this offseason, leaving the division rival Kansas City Chiefs. He played just two games before being released. There was some buzz about him possibly going back to the Chiefs, but he eventually chose to return to his original team.

When coming into the league, Clark spent four years with the Seahawks, putting up solid seasons in 2016, 2017 and 2018 before going to the Chiefs in 2019, according to Pro Football Reference.. He stayed with the Chiefs for four seasons, helping them win the Super Bowl in 2019 and 2022. He was a big part of their pass rush, especially in the postseason. The hope was to help the Broncos contend this season, but that did not go to plan.

The Seahawks are currently 4-2 after winning against the Arizona Cardinals last week. They have two tough matchups coming up against the Cleveland Browns and the Baltimore Ravens in the next few weeks. It is unknown whether or not Clark will be ready to play against the Browns this weekend, but he could come in use against the Ravens, who proved to be a dangerous offense last week against the Detroit Lions.

It will be interesting to monitor the impact Clark has on the Seahawks.