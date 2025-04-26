The Seattle Seahawks have had an incredibly exciting offseason. Seattle made several big moves, including trading away Geno Smith and replacing him with Sam Darnold in free agency. Now the Seahawks have added a high-upside quarterback prospect who can learn behind Darnold during the 2025 season.

Jalen Milroe revealed that the Seahawks told him he was the best quarterback in the draft during his Top 30 visit, per Seahawks reporter Corbin K. Smith.

Milroe added that he felt the confidence from the organization. He believes that Seattle is the best fit for him and he is eager to learn from Sam Darnold and Drew Lock.

Seattle drafted Milroe with the 92nd overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. It certainly seems like the Seahawks are pretty high on Milroe, and it is easy to understand why.

Milroe was a pedestrian passer during his collegiate career, but he really shined as a runner. Milroe proved during his two years as a starter at Alabama that he has elite upside as a rusher.

Over the past two seasons, Milroe logged 329 rushes for 1,257 yards and an eye-popping 32 rushing touchdowns.

Milroe landed in the perfect situation in Seattle. He can sit behind Darnold and Lock and adjust to the NFL game instead of being thrust into duty right away.

Could Jalen Milroe develop into a starting quarterback for the Seahawks?

The Seahawks have taken a smart approach to replacing QB Geno Smith for the 2025 season.

Every quarterback on the roster has a clearly defined role. Darnold is the established starter, who has a unique contract that makes him expendable if necessary. Lock is the veteran backup who can step in on gameday in case of emergency. Finally, Milroe is the high-upside project whose future is a complete mystery.

Many Seahawks fans may be wondering — could Milroe develop into the future starting quarterback for the Seahawks? It may be more likely than you think.

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald comes from the Ravens, which means he is very familiar with Lamar Jackson. This does not mean that Milroe is the second coming of Jackson. However, it does establish that Macdonald understands the stress a rushing quarterback can pose for opposing defenses.

Macdonald may be willing to give Milroe a long leash in the hopes that he develops similar to Lamar Jackson.

Perhaps the Seahawks will even consider adding some offensive packages for Milroe to make use of his rushing ability. That could get him on the field during his rookie season.