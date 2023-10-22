The Seattle Seahawks have a big Week 7 contest against the Arizona Cardinals, and throughout the week, they have been holding out hope that superstar wide receiver DK Metcalf would be healthy enough to take the field for the game. Unfortunately, Metcalf, who has been dealing with a hip and rib injuries over the past few weeks, wasn't able to get himself up to 100 percent fast enough, and has been ruled out for this game.

Via Adam Schefter:

“Seahawks’ WR DK Metcalf is inactive today.”

Metcalf has been battling these injuries for a few weeks now, and has largely managed to remain productive to start the year (22 REC, 337 YDS, 2 TD). The pain he's been dealing with has clearly been impacting his play, though, and it looks like it has finally become too much for him to handle, which is causing him to miss this game against the Cardinals.

With Metcalf out, that means bigger roles will be in store for Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the passing game. Kenneth Walker III was already expected to have a big game for Seattle on the ground, but even more could be needed from him too now that Metcalf will be forced to watch this game from the sidelines.

Considering how the Seahawks are going up against the Cardinals in this game, they should be able to get by without Metcalf, but they would obviously rather have him out on the field than on the sidelines injured. Hopefully this will be a short lived absence for Metcalf, but the Seahawks should be able to get by without him in this one either way.