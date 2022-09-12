Richard Sherman offering his wisdom to Seahawks rookies ahead of Week 1 vs. Broncos

The Seattle Seahawks are going to look much different than they have looked during the past decade. That’s due in large part to Russell Wilson no longer being their quarterback after he was traded to the Denver Broncos this past offseason. There has been one familiar face in the building for the Seahawks recently in Richard Sherman, though.

Sherman has been hanging around Seattle’s practice facility recently to help out the Seahawks secondary in their preparation to take on Wilson and his new Broncos team on Monday Night Football tonight. Sherman has a lot of experience playing against Wilson considering they practiced together all the time when they both were on the Seahawks, and his help should prove to be invaluable to Seattle’s young secondary group.

“This week, Sherman has been at Seahawks practices coaching rookie Tariq Woolen, who’s been starting at right cornerback the last three weeks. Sherman, 34, has been tutoring fellow rookie cornerback Coby Bryant. He’s been talking with veteran safeties Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams. Sherman has been sharing all he knows, all he did to become a superstar in Pete Carroll’s Seahawks defense. And he has been sharing how he successfully defended Wilson all those years.” – Gregg Bell, The News Tribune

Pete Carroll and the Seahawks will certainly be hoping that Sherman’s help can pay dividends for them when they take on the Broncos tonight. Richard Sherman was one of the best cornerbacks in the game during his prime, so he certainly knows what he’s talking about. If the Seahawks secondary can heed his advice, maybe Seattle could pull off a stunning upset of the Broncos in Wilson’s first game with them.