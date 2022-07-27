Richard Sherman’s 1-emoji reaction to KJ Wright retiring from Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are in the middle of a rebuild and the days of massive success are a thing of the past. Hopefully, the front office can quickly turn the ship around, but it will take some time. On Wednesday, KJ Wright announced his retirement and Richard Sherman reacts.

According to Michael-Shawn Dugar, Wright has signed a one-day contract with Seattle. After pondering a potential return to the franchise, the veteran linebacker will be retiring as a Seahawk. After 11 seasons in the NFL, KJ Wright leaves the league after accumulating 992 total tackles (68 for a loss), 13.5 sacks, 11 forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries, and six interceptions.

KJ Wright is signing a 1-day contract with Seattle. He’s going to retire a Seahawk. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) July 27, 2022

Former teammate Richard Sherman couldn’t help but react to the news. He’s clearly sad to see his friend retire from the NFL after sharing a crying face emoji on Twitter. It’s awesome to see two former Seahawks stars remain close through the years, as Sherman and Wright found massive success with this ball club.

As for Seattle, the front office is in dire need of help. It should be a long season this year, as the Seahawks have one of the worst rosters in the league. Despite that, the franchise seems to trust Pete Carroll, as the former Super Bowl-winning coach aims to help the organization through it. As long as they hit on their future draft picks, this team could be back in contention sooner, rather than later.

Keep an eye on the Seahawks, as they should be relying on the run game throughout the season.