After a decorated 10-year stint with the Seattle Seahawks, Russell Wilson called time on his tenure with the team during this offseason. The nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback decided to take his talents to the Denver Broncos as he looks to turn to a new chapter in his career.

Wilson’s Seattle exit may not be as cordial as most folks would assume. He still remains to be a well-loved figure among Seahawks fans, but apparently, his discord with head coach Pete Carroll may have played a key role in the divorce.

According to a report by Brady Henderson of ESPN, there has been some beef brewing between the coach and his star player for years. Apparently, Wilson blamed Carroll for getting in the way of his MVP campaign back in 2019:

Leading up to an October 2019 game at the Atlanta Falcons, Wilson’s fast start had made him one of the prime early-season contenders for MVP, an award he badly wanted to win. With the Baltimore Ravens and eventual winner Lamar Jackson on a bye, this was Wilson’s chance to pull ahead. He threw two touchdowns as the Seahawks jumped out to a 24-0 halftime lead but attempted only five passes in the second half. Afterward, according to a source who spoke with the quarterback, Wilson was livid at how Carroll had taken his foot off the gas, believing it had cost him a chance to grab hold of the MVP race.

It may have been just one game, but Russell Wilson supposedly believes that it played a key role in his inability to chase Lamar Jackson in the MVP race. For all we know, this may have been a major issue that was never resolved between Wilson and Carroll, and that eventually, it led to their high-profile parting of ways.

Whatever the case may be, Wilson now has a clean slate in Denver. Perhaps he can have another run at the MVP title this year? At least Pete Carroll won’t be standing in his way.