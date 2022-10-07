Seahawks fans can breath sigh of relief amid Rashaad Penny news

The Seattle Seahawks’ preparations for their Sunday night matchup against the New Orleans Saints are now in full swing. They have gotten a major boost on the Rashaad Penny front now that the 26-year-old running back has taken a major step towards suiting up against the Saints in Week 5.

Penny missed practice on Wednesday due to a shoulder injury, but the fact that he was able to take the field on Thursday bodes well for his chances to play on Sunday (h/t Around the NFL on Twitter):

Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny (shoulder) was a full-go on Thursday, but RB Kenneth Walker (shoulder) was limited.

Penny is coming off one of the best performances of his career in the Seahawks’ 48-45 win over the Detroit Lions in Week 4. The former San Diego State standout rushed 17 times against the Lions for 151 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught one reception for an additional six yards. Penny came up in the clutch for the Seahawks, with a seven-yard rush on fourth down to ice the game.

At this point, it sounds like Penny is going to be good to go for Sunday. This is great news for Seattle, which will be looking to log back-to-back wins against the Saints.

Penny’s strong start to the season has him way ahead of Ken Walker in the pecking order, and it doesn’t sound like this recent shoulder injury will get in the way of Rashaad Penny keeping it going in Week 5. He’s not the most robust player out there, but he seems primed for another noteworthy campaign in 2022.