Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks’ brass have been working on a deal to keep the veteran quarterback in the franchise.

While there’s been speculation about what losing former Seahawks quarterbacks coach Dave Canales could mean for Smith’s future in Seattle, Seahawks general manager John Schneider feels confident that won’t impede the team from re-signing Smith.

“Good talks so far,” Schneider said. “We’re in it. We’re just trying to figure out what’s best, and we’ll do what’s right.”

Canales helped turn Smith’s career around after a tough start to his career with the New York Giants and New York Jets. Smith landed in Seattle and played there for multiple seasons before the team gave him the keys to the offense last season. It paid off as Smith led the league in completion percentage (69.8) threw for 4,282 yards passing and 30 touchdowns. Smith was also selected to the Pro Bowl, a first for his career.

Canales accepted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offer to make him their next offensive coordinator. Tampa Bay has a hole at the quarterback position following the retirement of Tom Brady. Schneider acknowledged the connection between Smith and Canales on a recent radio appearance.

“Obviously, Dave has a great relationship with Drew and Geno (Smith’s),” Schneider said this week, via Seattle Sports 710AM. “Shoot, he did a great job working with Geno (and) staying after practice with Drew.

“Those guys would work their tails off for a good hour, hour and a half after practice. They’d be out there in the dark throwing the ball, working on footwork and ball carriage and everything. … (But) free agency doesn’t start until the middle of March so there’s a huge period here where we have time to work through things.”