By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

The Seattle Seahawks are probably the biggest surprise of the 2022 NFL season. After trading away Russell Wilson, many wrote off this Geno Smith-led squad as a tanking team. Instead, Smith, DK Metcalf, and the rest of the team proved that they can be just as good, if not better, without their star QB.

Ahead of an important showdown against the Carolina Panthers, the Seahawks got a good injury update on DK Metcalf. The star wide receiver was dealing with a hip injury leading up to their Week 14 date. Now, it was announced that Metcalf is expected to suit up for Seattle, per Adam Schefter.

“Seahawks’ WR DK Metcalf, listed as questionable for today due to a hip injury, will play vs. the Panthers, per source.”

Metcalf’s presence on offense has helped Geno Smith find a new gear this season for the Seahawks. The All-Pro wide receiver is right behind long-time teammate Tyler Lockett in total yards this season. His ability to get open and make contested catches makes life a lot easier for Smith.

The Seahawks are now trying to take control of their division, but it’s not going to be easy for them. The San Francisco 49ers are making a legitimate case as one of the better teams in the league this season. Seattle will need to keep up their amazing performances AND pray that the 49ers run into a brick wall soon.

For now, though, the Seahawks should direct their focus towards the Panthers. On paper, this should be an easy win for them, given Carolina’s current state of affairs. Seattle will need to keep their guard up, though, or they might fall victim to an untimely upset.