By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

After sitting out the last two days of practice, it appears that there is finally some clarity on the status of Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf. Pete Carroll came out with a definitive statement, indicating he expects his star receiver on the field in Week 14.

Transcribed by Corbin Smith of FanNation, Caroll spoke about whether he expects Metcalf to play this week. Carroll didn’t mince his words, simply saying that Metcalf is, “ready to go,” against the Panthers.

Carroll explained that Metcalf has been dealing with a hip injury, leading to the Seahawks shutting him down early during the practice week. However, it appears that Metcalf has been able to overcome the hip ailment and is ready to suit up on Sunday.

On the season, Metcalf has caught 67 passes for 798 yards and five touchdowns. He ranks 17th in the NFL in passing yards. Metcalf has also seen 100 targets come his way this season, tied with the Lions Amon-Ra St. Brown for 10th most in the league. The Seahawks passing offense, led in part by Metcalf, rank 7th in the NFL, averaging 244.4 yards per game.

Geno Smith, the one throwing the passes for Seattle, was removed from the injury report on Friday after battling through a shoulder problem. Metcalf, on the other hand, is listed as questionable.

However, Carroll seems pretty confident that DK Metcalf will be able to play in Week 14. Playing against the 4-8 Panthers, the 7-5 Seahawks will look to improve their playoff chances with a victory. Having Metcalf on the field will give Seattle a much stronger chance of coming away with a win.