Will the Seahawks see Geno Smith, Frank Clark, and Kenneth Walker in action against the blazing 49ers squad?

The Seattle Seahawks have a lot on their Thanksgiving plate for their matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Pete Carroll has elected to err on the side of caution when it came to some of his players but also taking a gamble on others. This led to definitive statuses for guys like Geno Smith, Kenneth Walker, and Frank Clark before their Week 12 challenge commences.

Geno Smith is the only active player among these three names, per Seahawks PR. The quarterback was dealing with a contusion on his triceps. He was still able to practice with the main squad led by Pete Carroll, albeit in a limited capacity. Kenneth Walker, on the other hand, did not have the same fate before they faced the 49ers. He will be sidelined after nursing a grueling pain in his obliques.

Frank Clark rounds out the inactive list in a surprising fashion. The outside linebacker was not on the injury list after their faceoff against the Los Angeles Rams nor was he suffering an ailment before the 49ers matchup. There is still an update from the Seahawks as to why this is the case but they could just be giving him much-needed time to recover as he has not missed a game since signing.

Kenny McIntosh will be playing for the Seahawks amid all of these updates. He will try to ball out and build some chemistry with other leading rushers in Zach Charbonnet and DeeJay Dallas. Will the Seahawks still pull off the win despite these concerns?