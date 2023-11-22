The Seahawks got differing Kenneth Walker and Geno Smith injury updates ahead of their Week 12 showdown with the 49ers.

The latest Kenneth Walker III and Geno Smith injury update is good for the Seattle Seahawks quarterback but not so good for the running back ahead of their Week 12 showdown with NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers.

Walker left the Seahawks’ Week 11 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the first quarter with a strained oblique. Smith exited in the fourth with a triceps injury but returned to lead a final field goal drive that resulted in a missed game-winning kick by Seattle’s Jason Myers.

On Wednesday, NFL Network reporter Omar Ruiz shared that, “Seahawks announce that Geno Smith is questionable for tomorrow, while Kenneth Walker is doubtful.”

While this Kenneth Walker II and Geno Smith injury update is about what most expected on the short week, it’s still tough news for Seahawks fans to swallow ahead of the huge Week 12 showdown with the 49ers.

Walker is the team’s leading rusher with 149 carries and 613 yards on the season, which dwarfs rookie backup Zach Charbonnet’s 53 carries for 261 yards. This will create a big hole for a team that has lost two of its last three and faces a team in the 49ers on a two-game win streak after their three-game losing streak before their bye.

Seattle enters the game 6-4, while San Francisco is 7-3. Whoever wins this contest on Thanksgiving night will earn first place in the NFC West either by owning the tie-breakers (Seahawks) or having the better record (49ers).

The big X factor may be Smith, who looked OK in the last drive against the Rams but took a massive hit from Aaron Donald, which could have lasting repercussions this season.