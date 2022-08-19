Seahawks lose starting left guard, carted off vs. Bears

Preseason games are always a gamble for teams, especially when they let their starters play. The Seattle Seahawks got the wrong end of the risk they took when they let their starter at the left guard position, Damien Lewis, take the field in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL preseason against the Chicago Bears at home, as he appears to have suffered a serious lower-body injury. Lewis hurt his leg and was carted off the field. It’s never a good sight and sign when a player had to be taken out of a contest in that manner.

Via Seahawks reporter Jim Boyle:

“This is not good. Cart out for Damien Lewis and it looks like they’re getting an air cast out for him. Really, really hate to see this, especially in the preseason.”

Among Seahawks guards in the 2021 NFL season, Damien Lewis had the second-highest snap count share with 10.32%. Now, he could be in danger of not playing any snaps at all in the upcoming season, but until a final diagnosis of his injury is released, the hope is going to be there for Seattle that he will only need some days off and will be ready to see action by the time Week 1’s showdown with the Denver Broncos at home on Sep. 12 comes.

If Lewis ultimately gets ruled out for a considerable length of time, then it will be a huge blow to the team’s pass protection that was already one of the worst in 2021 when they were 28th in the entire NFL with an 8.5% offensive sack rate.