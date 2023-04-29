Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

The Seattle Seahawks made another splash on day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft Friday. After already strengthening their defense and WR room, their 52nd overall pick had Pete Carroll written all over it, selecting running back Zach Charbonnet out of UCLA.

Charbonnet was a star for the Bruins in 2022, rushing for 1,359 yards on 195 carries for an average of seven yards per run, including 14 touchdowns. He lit up the Pac-12. This is a fantastic pick for the Seahawks, considering Rashaad Penny left in free agency.

Kenneth Walker III broke out in his rookie season, rushing for over 1,000 yards. Penny was their most consistent back after Walker, but he only played five games. DeeJay Dallas meanwhile had a limited role. Charbonnet is the type of player who can step in and be an impact player from the get-go for Seattle. He’s also a viable pass-catcher.

In a day and age where basically every team operates with two or three running backs, this pick made a ton of sense for the Seahawks, especially after seeing how well Walker played in Year 1. Why not go with another young RB who has lots of college experience? Doesn’t hurt. Especially because Charbonnet was truly one of the best backs in the country.

The Seahawks will be looking to return to the playoffs in 2023 after opening a lot of eyes across the league last season. With some new offensive firepower and a couple of impact defenders to go along with their already strong roster, Seattle looks to be in good hands.