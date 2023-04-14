The Seattle Seahawks are likely to make further moves in the offseason of 2023. This is especially true given the number of available roster spots on their depth chart. Of course, they can do so through the draft. Here we’ll look at which rookie prospects the Seahawks will draft with each of their picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

In 2022, the Seahawks made a trade with the Denver Broncos. That sent Russell Wilson in exchange for multiple picks and players, which many consider as one of the biggest heists in NFL history. This trade has already proven beneficial for Seattle. They acquired Denver’s first and second-round draft picks in 2022, and they will continue to benefit in 2023.

One guy who has been on many Seattle fans’ radars is Jalen Carter. He is considered to be the most controversial player in this year’s draft. With uncertainty surrounding the first four picks, including which quarterbacks or defensive players will be chosen, there is a good chance that Carter will still be available when the Seahawks make their pick at number five. Last December, after winning the SEC championship by defeating LSU, Carter was expected to be picked within the top two. However, a poor showing in the College Football Playoff, a tragic car accident that resulted in fatalities, and a disappointing pro day performance have now put Carter in danger of being passed over by teams. Will the Seahawks still roll the dice on him? Or will they move on?

Let’s look at who the Seahawks will choose in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Seattle Seahawks: 2023 NFL Mock Draft

1st round 5th overall pick: CB Jalen Carter

We still project that the Seahawks will choose Jalen Carter as their 5th overall pick in the draft. Carter is considered one of the best defensive players in his class. He still has the potential to be a generational defensive tackle like Tennessee’s Jeffrey Simmons. However, there are concerns about his consistency and character. He has been observed taking plays off during some of his games. Needless to say, Seattle is taking a big risk with this pick. It could determine their success as a Super Bowl contender or lead them to a rebuild. If Carter performs well, though, that would be awesome. He could form a formidable defensive tackle duo with Dre’ Jones, making them one of the best in the league.

1st round 20th overall pick: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

The Seahawks should also draft Jaxon Smith-Njigba as their 20th overall pick. Smith-Njigba is a smaller, agile wide receiver who lacks elite athleticism and power through contact. However, he compensates for this with his quickness, ability to create space, and excellent ball-tracking skills. He is a reliable catcher and has impressive YAC skills. These could make him a valuable playmaker in the NFL.

2nd round 37th overall pick: EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah

Felix Anudike-Uzomah is a pass-rushing defensive tackle with impressive quickness and agility. He frequently employs counter moves off his straight arm. He also possesses excellent bend and dip moves. While he may struggle at times in run defense, he compensates with hard work and effort. His ability to rush from mostly 3-man fronts and execute stunts gives him the potential to be an All-Pro outside rusher.

2nd round 52nd overall pick: CB Garrett Williams

Garrett Williams is a physical cornerback who excels in matchups against larger receivers. He is also an asset in run defense. Williams is a versatile player who can fit into the Seahawks’ defensive system. Despite suffering a torn ACL in late October, his tape speaks for itself. He is expected to be a valuable addition to Seattle.

3rd round 83rd overall pick: RB Zach Charbonnet

Zach Charbonnet should go to the Seahawks here. He is a consistent running back with well-rounded abilities. While he may not excel in any one area, Charbonnet is a reliable performer who can contribute in various ways. He did not have many opportunities in the passing game in college, but he has shown potential in that area. If he performs well as a runner, it could enhance his draft stock.

4th round 123rd overall pick: QB Jaren Hall

Quarterback Jaren Hall is a smooth athlete with natural arm talent. However, he wasn’t able to build on his 2021 breakout season. He also has good scrambling skills but needs improvement in pocket presence and coverage reading. He could still be a capable backup for Geno Smith.

5th round 151st overall pick: G Sidy Sow

Sidy Sow is an older prospect who needs to work on his pass-protection technique. However, he is a physically imposing run-blocker with starter-level power, play strength, and athletic ability. He has the potential to compete for a backup job on the interior with an upside to start.

5th round 154th overall pick: S Kaevon Merriweather

Kaevon Merriweather is a big-hitting safety who is still growing into the game. He has the potential to excel at the next level. He could be a great impact addition to Seattle’s secondary.

6th round 198th overall pick: OT Richard Gouraige

Richard Gouraige is a steady player with size and length. He improved throughout his college career and should have an NFL future with the Seahawks.

7th round 237th overall pick: LS Chris Stoll

Chris Stoll won the Patrick Mannelly Award as the nation’s top long snapper. He has experience in snapping duties on field goals and punts. He also helped Penn State’s punting unit rank second nationally in net punting and ninth in punt return defense. Stoll has the potential to contribute to the Seahawks’ special teams for a long time.