The Seattle Seahawks are taking advantage of the NFL rule that allows them to wear different helmets throughout the season, as they revealed their throwback uniforms from the 90s in a video featuring rookie wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

It’s the 90s. It’s now. It’s commemorative. It’s current. The Throwback uniforms are finally here. 💻 https://t.co/r1W2WVDyDe pic.twitter.com/RLVBg1sm21 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) July 19, 2023

The throwback uniforms are getting rave reviews from Seahawks fans, and many of them have been asking the team to bring them back for a while now.

It will be interesting to see what games the Seahawks wear these uniforms in, and if the paint on the field will be different at all.

The Seahawks are coming off of a successful 2022 season, in which they surprised the league and made the playoffs. After trading Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, expectations were not high. Geno Smith's comeback player of the year campaign was a huge part of the trip to the playoffs that ended with a loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round.

Pete Carroll's team is hoping to build off of the successful 2022 season. The addition of Jaxon Smith-Njigba to the wide receiver room alongside DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Smith-Njigba was viewed by many as the best receiver in the draft this year. DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are already quality receivers that Geno Smith has at his disposal.

It will be interesting to see how the Seahawks fare this season, as they try to follow up on a surprising season. There are real expectations to contend for a playoff spot now, Seattle will not sneak up on anybody.