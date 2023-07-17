Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith shocked the world last season, winning the 2022 AP Comeback Player of the Year award after an incredible campaign. But was Smith's banner year enough to have him join the rankings as one of the elite quarterbacks in the NFL?

At least according to an ESPN panel comprised of NFL executives, coaches, and scouts, Smith may need to have a “prove it year” before he reaches that status, as the 32-year-old didn't receive an honorable mention or a single vote for the Top-10 list.

Smith, who is never afraid to call out something he feels is bogus, had the perfect Michael Jordan-inspired response queued up, via Seahawks Wire.

The GIF from “The Last Dance”, a documentary detailing Michael Jordan's legacy and career, has some context attached to it. Not unlike MJ, Smith may like to draw some inspiration from perceived snubs, and being left off ESPN's Top-10 QB list this offseason certainly qualifies.

Smith was one of the best quarterbacks in the league last year, as he led the NFL in completion percentage (69.8 percent) and threw for nearly 4300 yards and 30 touchdowns. Despite having started only five games in the previous six seasons, Smith showed no signs of rust and was rewarded handsomely by the Seahawks with a three-year, $75 million contract extension this offseason.

Smith has earned plenty of praise from his Seahawks teammates, and the organization has cleared the way for him to put on a repeat performance this year. The Seahawks added more weapons for Smith offensively in the draft, selecting highly-regarded wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the first round out of Ohio State and UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet in the second round to supplement an already dangerous skill group.

If Geno Smith can put up big numbers again and lead the Seahawks to postseason success, he'll be climbing the rankings before he knows it.