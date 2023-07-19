It's that time of the year again. With Madden 24 player ratings being released, NFL stars all around the league are sharing their gripes and dismay over their talent evaluation.

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen has a different concern about the game, but one that might be just as important depending on who you ask.

“Man just have my player looking like me please,” the 2022 Pro Bowler tweeted Tuesday in response to the Madden 24 ratings reveal teaser video. Last year, Woolen's braids drew strong reactions and befuddled many gamers who did not see much of a resemblance. Obviously, the 24-year-old has not forgotten and is pressing the issue ahead of Madden's August release.

Man just have my player looking like me please 😂😂 https://t.co/GL8KYtA7uI — Tariq Woolen (@_Tariqwoolen) July 18, 2023

Woolen's preoccupation with his digital appearance is seemingly keeping him from delving deeper into his rating, which is maybe a tad lower than expected at 81. The fifth-round pick tied for the NFL lead in interceptions with six and finished third in Defensive Rookie of the Year last season. He surrendered 38 receptions to opposing wide receivers but only allowed a 70 passer rating.

Perhaps another Pro Bowl-caliber season will boost the University of Texas at San Antonio alum to the top tier in Madden 25. In any case, Woolen demands physical authenticity. While players have been vocal about Madden NFL 24 upgrading features like franchise mode, the visuals are likely the first thing to make an impression. If someone looks completely different from their real appearance, then there could be an instant disconnect among consumers.

Tariq Woolen is unlikely to be overly concerned about the issue, though, as he is focused on fully recovering from arthroscopic knee surgery. Assuming everything goes well, he could be able to report to Seahawks training camp on July 25. That would leave him with less time to stew, just in case Madden lets him down again.