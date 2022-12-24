By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 2 min read

It seems like the clock finally struck twelve for the Seattle Seahawks this season. After a blazing-hot start to the year, the team has struggled to win games over the last few years. With their playoff hopes on the line against the Kansas City Chiefs, Kenneth Walker III’s injury status was up in the air… until today. He will reportedly play against the Chiefs, per Ian Rapoport.

Kenneth Walker is one of the best players on the Seahawks offense this season. The rookie running back has taken over the starting role, and for good reason. When he’s on the field, he opens up so many opportunities for Geno Smith and the other playmakers in Seattle’s offense.

Walker missed the Seahawks’ Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers, but played against the San Francisco 49ers the next week. Both games have been losses for Seattle, a worrying trend for them as the playoffs approach. With the 49ers holding on to the division title, the best chance for them to make the playoffs is through the Wild Card round.

It’s easy to forget amidst this slump, but the Seahawks were not supposed to be in this position at all. They were supposed to be rebuilding after trading away Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. However, their hot start to the season proved that they’ll be just fine without Wilson.

Kenneth Walker and the Seahawks are going up against a Chiefs team that has looked shaky in the last few weeks. Can this team capitalize on their opponent’s vulnerabilities?