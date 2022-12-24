It seems like the clock finally struck twelve for the Seattle Seahawks this season. After a blazing-hot start to the year, the team has struggled to win games over the last few years. With their playoff hopes on the line against the Kansas City Chiefs, Kenneth Walker III’s injury status was up in the air… until today. He will reportedly play against the Chiefs, per Ian Rapoport.

Kenneth Walker is one of the best players on the Seahawks offense this season. The rookie running back has taken over the starting role, and for good reason. When he’s on the field, he opens up so many opportunities for Geno Smith and the other playmakers in Seattle’s offense.

Walker missed the Seahawks’ Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers, but played against the San Francisco 49ers the next week. Both games have been losses for Seattle, a worrying trend for them as the playoffs approach. With the 49ers holding on to the division title, the best chance for them to make the playoffs is through the Wild Card round.

Are you 1000% an NFL fan?
🚨 Get compelling NFL news, trade rumors, and viral buzz delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter:
RECOMMENDED
Los Angeles Rams, Bobby Wagner, Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos, Seattle Seahawks

Rams’ Bobby Wagner sounds off on facing Russell Wilson first time since Seahawks exit

Angelo Guinhawa ·

Richard Sherman, Thursday Night Football, Russell Wilson, Broncos, Seahawks

Richard Sherman trolled by Thursday Night Football staff with Russell Wilson-themed gift

Quinn Allen ·

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs, Seattle Seahawks, Clete Blakeman

Patrick Mahomes’ nemesis, referee Clete Blakeman, assigned Chiefs-Seahawks game

Angelo Guinhawa ·

It’s easy to forget amidst this slump, but the Seahawks were not supposed to be in this position at all. They were supposed to be rebuilding after trading away Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. However, their hot start to the season proved that they’ll be just fine without Wilson.

Kenneth Walker and the Seahawks are going up against a Chiefs team that has looked shaky in the last few weeks. Can this team capitalize on their opponent’s vulnerabilities?