By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

The Seattle Seahawks will travel to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in a Christmas Eve NFL afternoon matchup at Arrowhead Stadium. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Seahawks-Chiefs prediction and pick, laid out below.

The shine has worn off the Seattle Seahawks, who have lost four of their last five to drop to an even 7-7. Still, the Seahawks are in second place in the NFC West, with a chance still to make the playoffs. Head coach Pete Carroll should be commended for his efforts regardless, as this team was not expected to do much.

Kansas City once again finds themselves in control of the AFC West with their 11-3 record. Head coach Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes may be on the short list of best coach-quarterback combinations in recent memory. With four games remaining, Kansas City has already clinched their eighth straight division crown.

Here are the Seahawks-Chiefs NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Seahawks-Chiefs Odds

Seattle Seahawks: +10 (-105)

Kansas City Chiefs: -10 (-115)

Over: 49.5 (-110)

Under: 49.5 (-110)

Why The Seahawks Could Cover The Spread

Geno Smith, after almost a decade as a backup, has completed 71.4 percent of his passes for 3,671 yards with 26 touchdowns and just eight interceptions. On the ground, Smith has rushed for 281 yards and a touchdown. Kenneth Walker III, the team’s leading rusher, is nursing an ankle injury, and it is unclear if he will be ready in time. Rashaad Penny, the team’s second-leading rusher, is on Injured Reserve. Seattle has rushed for 1,514 yards and 12 touchdowns as a team. The rushing attack may not be as important with Kansas City’s ability to score in bunches.

Leading receiver Tyler Lockett is nursing a hand injury. Lockett has totaled 964 yards and eight touchdowns. DK Metcalf is second with 924 yards and six touchdowns. Seattle has averaged 25.4 points per game, good for seventh in the league. The offense can contend with almost any team in the league.

Defense has been another story for the Seahawks. Gone are the days of the Legion of Boom. Instead, Seattle has allowed 25.4 points per game, 29th in the league. Encouraging is the fact that Seattle has totaled 35 sacks this season.

Why The Chiefs Could Cover The Spread

Patrick Mahomes not only leads the team in passing but the entire league as well. Mahomes has completed 67.4 percent of his passes for 4,496 (!!!) yards with 35 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. On the ground, Mahomes is tied for the team lead with three rushing touchdowns. Isaiah Pacheco has emerged from a crowded backfield to lead the team with 677 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Kansas City has rushed for 1,679 yards and 13 touchdowns as a team. Seattle has allowed over 2,200 rushing yards to their opponents, so this is an area the Chiefs can exploit.

Travis Kelce has been otherworldly, leading the team with 1,144 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. Jerick McKinnon ranks second with five receiving touchdowns. A porous Seattle secondary is prime for Mahomes to pick apart. Kansas City leads the league by averaging 29.6 points per game.

Kansas City’s defense has done just enough, allowing 23.0 points per game, 19th in the league. Chris Jones leads the team with 11 of their 43 sacks. Seattle’s offensive line has struggled at times, allowing 37 sacks. Injuries are mounting for Seattle, and Kansas City will likely do just enough on defense in this one.

Final Seahawks-Chiefs Prediction & Pick

This is a prime Patrick Mahomes performance waiting to happen.

Final Seahawks-Chiefs Prediction & Pick: Kansas City -10 (-115), over 49.5 (-110)