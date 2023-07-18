Madden 24's Player Ratings are slowly being revealed throughout the week. So far we've learned that Vikings' WR Justin Jefferson and Rams' DT Aaron Donald will join the prestigious 99 club, which gives them highest rating in the game. For Jefferson, it marks his first appearance in the club. For Donald, it marks his 7th, the most in NFL history.

Today we got more rating reveals for more defensive positions, including Edge Rushers and Defensive Linemen. To no one's surprise, Aaron Donald leads the pack for Defensive Linemen ratings in Madden 24. He's joined by Kansas City Chiefs' DT Chris Jones as the two are easily among the best in the league.

Madden 24 Top 20 Defensive Linemen

Let's look the top 20 defensive linemen for Madden 24.

Aaron Donald (99) Chris Jones (96) Dexter Lawrence II (94) Quinnen Williams (93) Cameron Heyward (93) Johnathan Allen (92) Jeffery Simmons (89) Vita Vea (88) D.J. Reader (87) Christian Wilkins (86) Grady Jarrett (86) Kenny Clark (86) DeForest Buckner (86) Za'Darius Smith (85) Calais Campbell (85) Grover Stewart (85) Javon Hargrave (84) Derrick Brown (84) Da'Ron Payne (83) John Franklin-Myers (83)

After a 15.5 sack season which saw him earn a Pro-Bowl nod and a Super Bowl Ring, Jones fell just 3 points short of being a 99 overall. Chances are he's shaking his head right now with the way the Madden franchise is seemingly treating him in recent history.

It's also crazy to see longtime vet Calais Campbell remain in the top 20. At 36 years old the Defensive End landed 5.5 sacks in his previous season with the Ravens. He blocked a potential game-winning field goal by the Steelers in Week 14, ultimately helping the Ravens reach the playoffs without Lamar Jackson.

Looking at stats alone, you may wonder why Dexter Lawrence is so high on the list. But when you watch the film, you'll realize Lawrence is the best Nose Tackle in football, and a force to be reckoned with.

Madden 24 Rating Reveal Schedule

If you'd like to keep up to date with the Madden 24 Rating Reveals

Monday, 17th of July – Wide Receivers

Wide Receivers Tuesday, 18th of July – Edge Rushers

Edge Rushers Wednesday, 19th of July – Running Backs

Running Backs Thursday, 20th of July – Cornerbacks

Cornerbacks Friday, 21st of July – Quarterbacks

Quarterbacks Sunday @ 1:00 PM ET, 23rd of July – Full Madden 24 Ratings Breakdown

The ratings will be shared to Madden NFL's official twitter, but you can find the information first on:

8am – 10am ET – Get Up 99 Club Player Reveals

12pm – 2pm ET – SportsCenter Top 10 Players For Each Position

10am – 12pm ET – First Take Rating Reveal Analysis

4pm – 5pm ET – NFL Live Rating Reveal Analysis



Madden 24 comes out August 18th, 2023. The game is available for pre-order for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via EA App, Steam, and Epic Games Store. Deluxe Edition owners get to play the game with three days early access.

