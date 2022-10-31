Tyler Lockett fires back at claims he threw shade at Russell Wilson after Seahawks win

The Seattle Seahawks continue to roll. Geno Smith, Tyler Lockett, Pete Carroll and company beat the New York Giants 27-13 to improve to 5-3 on the season and retain their lead in the NFC West.

In the team’s quest to succeed in the post-Russell Wilson era, Lockett dropped a quote that seemed at first like a direct shot at the former Seahawks star. “It’s amazing what you can accomplish when nobody cares who gets the credit,” he said after Seattle’s Week 8 win.

Here’s the full quote from Tyler Lockett: “It’s amazing what you can accomplish when nobody cares who gets the credit, my high school coach always said that.” pic.twitter.com/I9xRK4ehHs — Alyssa Charlston (@Alyssacharlston) October 31, 2022

After his media availability session, Lockett came out to say that his quote was not directed at anyone specific. “People need to stop reaching! I’ve said this quote like 5-10 times since I’ve been in the league. Stop looking for a story and just let us enjoy our team,” Lockett said on Twitter after the Seahawks victory.

The Seahawks’ success without Wilson has exacerbated his struggles with the Denver Broncos. While plenty of former teammates speak out on their frustrations with Wilson and how the franchise treated him, the current team is simply focused on its own success.

Against the Giants, Lockett had five catches for 63 yards and a touchdown. Smith completed 23 of his 34 passing attempts for 212 yards and two touchdowns. The Seahawks are on their way to a division title if they can take care of business for the rest of the season.