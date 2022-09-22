Richard Sherman, KJ Wright, and Russell Wilson all have shared history, as they all were part of those fearsome Seattle Seahawks teams of the last decade. They are on separate ways now, though, and don’t seem to be very close to each other — well, at least to Wilson. It’s no longer a secret that Sherman, Wright, and other pieces of the Seahawks’ then-dominant defense feel resentment toward the perceived special treatment that Peter Carroll gave to Russell Wilson, which caused the ongoing disconnect between the parties.

In a recent episode of Richard Sherman’s podcast, Sherman and Wright shed more light on how Wilson was held under a different light than the rest of the team during their Seahawks days.

"He was not held to the same accountability as the rest of us" —@KJ_WRIGHT34 and @RSherman_25 on how Russell Wilson received special treatment under Pete Carroll pic.twitter.com/9M2w9gYXww — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) September 21, 2022

This isn’t the first time that Sherman and other Seahawks have spoken about the matter, but it still remains topical. For one, Russell Wilson continues to find himself as a center of attention now that he is playing in his first NFL season with another team outside of the Seahawks.

The Seahawks released Richard Sherman in 2018 to clear some cap space but now finds himself sharing his knowledge of the game to the Seahawks’ secondary. Wright, on the other hand, played his first 10 seasons in the NFL with the Seahawks before signing with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021 and returning in July 2022.

It’s always a What could have been scenario for Sherman, Wilson, Carroll, and the Seahawks. Had they won the Super Bowl against the Patriots in 2015, the narratives might have been completely different these days and Wilson and his former teammates likely would have maintained much stronger relationships with each other past their Seattle days.