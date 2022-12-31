By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

If it’s up to Tyler Lockett, he would be suiting up for the Seattle Seahawks in their final two games of the regular season, broken hand or not. However, it’s not really up to him.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Lockett opened up about the need for the Seahawks’ to win their final two games of the season to have a shot at making the playoffs. With that said, he is determined to play for the team and provide them with all the help they can get to increase their odds of winning.

Unfortunately when asked if he’s going to feature for the team, Lockett admitted that it’s the team’s call and not his.

“It’s (their) decision. Sometimes you got to have people protect you from yourself. So they got to find the best way, if I am able to play, just to be able to take care of my hand, make sure my hand is good for them, because to me, I don’t really care as much. So that’s why I got to do what’s in the best interests of me because they’re looking out for me more than me,” Lockett shared, via Seattle Times.

For what it’s worth, however, Tyler Lockett is leaving little doubt that he’ll play two weeks after sustaining a hand injury in Week 15 and undergoing surgery. He returned to practice this week, and the 30-year-old wideout did say that he’s feeling better than ever.

“I feel like it’s just been the same. I mean, obviously I got surgery, but I think the athletic trainers did a good job padding me up and stuff like that to where I can still go out there and play the same way I’ve been playing,” Lockett added.

It remains to be seen what the Seahawks will do, but as they prepare against the New York Jets and Los Angeles Rams with their season on the line, it might not be bad to consider Lockett to boost their offense.