After a solid win against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 7, the Seattle Seahawks are looking to redeem themselves against another AFC North foe. Seattle will be going up against a Cleveland Browns squad that has rattled off two straight wins. The team needs to win this game in order to keep their hopes of winning the division alive.

With that in mind, Seahawks fans will be thrilled to learn that both Tyler Lockett and Jamal Adams are expected to play, per Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter. Both Adams and Lockett were placed on the injury report with various injuries. The former is dealing with a knee issue, while the latter had a hamstring injury per Pete Carroll.

“The #Seahawks should essentially be at full strength, as WR Tyler Lockett (hamstring) and S Jamal Adams (knee) — both listed as questionable — are both expected to play.”

“Pete Carroll said that, even though WR Tyler Lockett is listed as questionable for today with a hamstring injury, he is expected to play Sunday vs. the Browns.”

The Seahawks will need everyone on offense to be available against the Browns. Cleveland boasts one of the best, if not the best defenses in the game. The headliner, of course, is star pass rusher Myles Garrett. However, there are plenty of defenders

The defense, on the other hand, will gladly welcome back Jamal Adams. Their secondary is probably their strongest position group on defense, with players like Devon Witherspoon and Coby Bryant on that side. The Browns' offense is a bit uninspiring, but they also have a legitimate playmaker in Amari Cooper.

With the 49ers' recent skid, the door is open for the Seahawks to take control of the division. Can they dispatch the ailing Browns properly?