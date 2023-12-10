The Seattle Seahawks will be without Geno Smith on Sunday as he's ruled out with injury and Drew Lock will fill in as starter.

The Seattle Seahawks have a pivotal matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. However, the team will be without Geno Smith as he's nursing an injury. For that reason, backup quarterback, Drew Lock will be the starter.

Smith is currently dealing with a groin injury, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Lock will receive his first start since the 2021 season.

This is less than ideal for a team trying to make a playoff push. Especially since they're facing a 49ers team that has looked unstoppable as of late. Maybe Lock can bring a spark off the bench, but history says otherwise. Hopefully, Geno Smith recovers from his injury soon and can bounce back next week.

Drew Lock has played in two games this season and the numbers aren't great. Even if he's had minimal opportunities. Seattle will likely focus on running the football often on Sunday. If the Seahawks can control the clock and keep the 49ers' offense off of the field, then they'll have a chance to steal a win away from San Francisco.

Meanwhile, Geno Smith has been dealing with injuries throughout the year. This will be the first game he won't start. The Seahawks have been a pleasant surprise since he's taken over. So, we'll see how the team handles it in the face of adversity. If anyone is going to get the best out of their players with the starting quarterback out, it's Pete Carroll.