Geno Smith’s resurgent 2022 was one of the most enticing stories of the NFL season. And it appears as if the Seattle Seahawks want him back for the 2023 campaign, per Ian Rapoport.

“My understanding is the team wants that continue, I’m told Geno Smith will be back with Seattle in 2023,” Rapoport said. “He is genuine, he is well-liked, he has played great. He’s also a free agent so they are going to try to work on a new deal. There is also the franchise tag available, expect them to use that if it is necessary.”

Many people around the NFL world felt as if the Seahawks were entering a rebuild after trading Russell Wilson during the offseason. Meanwhile, the Denver Broncos were expected to contend after acquiring Wilson. Instead, Denver ultimately missed the playoffs while Geno Smith led Seattle to a successful season. Smith and the Seahawks are currently preparing to face the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs as of this story’s publication.

Geno Smith recently got brutally honest on his impressive performance in 2022 with Seattle.

“I would say it’s not a fairytale,” Smith said of the Seahawks’ season. “It’s very much reality and I think where we are as a team, we’ve been working hard. We put a lot of good stuff on tape as a team. We’ve come a long way since the beginning of the season.”

Whether they upset the 49ers or not, Geno Smith’s resurgence has been incredible to witness. He will aim to lead the Seahawks to a playoff win on Saturday.