Led by Geno Smith, the Seattle Seahawks have put together a season that has shocked many around the NFL. After trading away longtime quarterback Russell Wilson, many thought that this team would be headed toward a rebuild. Instead, they have now earned a spot in the playoffs.

Ahead of the Seahawks Wild Card matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, Geno Smith spoke on the season that his team has had.

“I think everyone is just super excited. We get another chance to play. We get a chance to fight for a Super Bowl. Obviously, we’ve got a tough opponent, but I think everyone is locked in and really engaged. You can tell by the meetings this morning, you can tell by the walkthroughs that guys are just focused and locked in.” stated Smith.

Geno Smith was then asked about the “fairytale” that the Seahawks have been writing all season. In response, he stated, “I would say it’s not a fairytale. It’s very much reality and I think where we are as a team, we’ve been working hard. We put a lot of good stuff on tape as a team. We’ve come a long way since the beginning of the season. Since training camp and OTA’s.”

In what has been sort of a redemption season for Geno Smith, the quarterback has earned a trip to the Pro Bowl. The 32-year-old quarterback has played the best football of his career. Over 17 games, he has thrown for 4,282 passing yards, 30 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

Now, if Geno Smith and the Seahawks hope to keep their season alive, they will need to take down an elite opponent in the 49ers.