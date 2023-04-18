Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Seattle Seahawks are one of the hardest teams to read ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. Are the Seahawks really interested in a quarterback, or have they simply been wooing the draft’s top passers as a smokescreen in the hopes of a trade back?

Would the Seahawks draft the much-maligned- but talented- Jalen Carter? Those are just a couple of questions surrounding Seattle with April 27 inching ever closer.

That means it’s time to get bold! We’re going to take our best shot at some wild predictions for Seattle, including a trade in the first round with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Without further ado, let’s get to our bold Seahawks predictions for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Seahawks 2023 NFL Draft Predictions

3. Seahawks take quarterback, but not in NFL Draft’s top-10

Wait, what? That’s right, the Seahawks are going to take a quarterback in this year’s NFL Draft- just as some pundits have predicted. Only, it won’t be with the fifth pick (more on that in a moment), but with the 20th pick in the first round.

While the top four quarterbacks will almost certainly be off the board in the top 10, there are still some capable passers to be had, such as Tennessee’s Henden Hooker.

Hooker, who was on the short list of Heisman candidates before he tore the ACL in his left knee in November of 2022, threw just five interceptions in his last two years as a starter for the Volunteers.

Hooker will be an older rookie at 25, but the Seahawks once drafted an older rookie named Russell Wilson.

If Seattle can, say, trade back at pick no. 5, land a strong defensive player and still get a quarterback for the future, fans would be ecstatic.

2. Seahawks trade no. 5 pick to Raiders, land defensive stud

In this scenario, three of the top four quarterbacks have come off the board, leaving Anthony Richardson there for the taking with the Seahawks on the clock.

While Seattle is tempted by the prospect of taking Richardson, they are even more enamored with the idea of trading back in the first round and landing a future first-round pick in the process from the Raiders, who simply can’t resist having Richardson sit behind Jimmy Garoppolo for a year or two.

Landing the Raiders’ no. 7 pick puts Seattle in the driver’s seat once again, this time for some of the NFL Draft’s best defensive talents.

The likes of Georgia’s Jalen Carter and Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson could still be on the board.

In this scenario, Seattle looks to give their defense a true monster in the middle, selecting Carter.

At one point, Carter was the consensus number-one overall pick in the NFL Draft. Landing him at pick no. 7 would be an absolute steal and some serious manipulation of the board from Seattle.

1. Jalen Carter isn’t the only Georgia prospect Seattle selects

The Seahawks take not one, but two prospects from the University of Georgia’s repeat national championship team.

After trading back in the first round and nabbing Carter, the Seahawks use one of their two second round picks to land Bulldogs corner Kelee Ringo.

Ringo, a 6-foot-1 inch, 207-pound cornerback, tallied 42 tackles, two interceptions, and seven passes defended while showcasing top-end speed and an ability to make plays on the ball.

Add a player like Ringo to a secondary that already features last year’s rookie Pro Bowler Tariq Woolen, Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs; and the 12th Man could begin having flashbacks to the Legion of Boom.