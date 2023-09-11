The Seattle Seahawks got a reality check on Sunday, as they suffered an embarrassing 30-13 loss at home at the hands of the Los Angeles Rams. After the game, Seattle head coach Pete Carroll admitted to reporters that his team has “a lot of work to do,” (h/t Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times).

That's not a surprising takeaway to hear from Carroll, considering how the Rams dominated the Seahawks on both ends of the field, particularly in the second half. After taking a five-point lead at the end of the first half, the Seahawks were not able to score the rest of the way while also struggling to stop the Rams from going off offensively. While the Seahawks laid an egg in the entire second half, the Rams racked up 23 points over that same period.

Seattle quarterback Geno Smith passed for only 112 yards and a touchdown on 16-of-26 completions, while the team's ground attack mustered only 85 rushing yards on 18 carries. Defensively, the Seahawks got lit up by Matthew Stafford, who was neither intercepted nor sacked, which seemed like an indictment of the ongoing problems of Seattle on defense. In 2022, the Seahawks finished just 25th in the NFL with 24.6 points allowed per game and 28th with nearly 370 total yards surrendered per contest.

The Seahawks' defense will be put to the test anew in Week 2 when they play their first road game of the season against the high-flying attack of the Detroit Lions, who just defeated the reigning Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs last Thursday.