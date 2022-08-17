Seahawks-Steelers breaks 7-year mark, proves fans crave NFL

This just in: Americans love the NFL. So much so that the Pittsburgh Steelers-Seattle Seahawks tilt — featuring a QB showdown between Mitchell Trubisky and Geno Smith — was the most-watched preseason game on NFL Network in seven years, according to NFL Media.

NFL Network was also the top-watched network on television Saturday, Aug. 13. That’s pretty impressive for a collection of meaningless games that have no impact on the regular season or a team’s championship chances. The exact viewership total was not immediately disclosed.

Despite the inconsequential contest, the Steelers-Seahawks game was certainly entertaining and featured two popular teams with some intriguing names. The Steelers alone had training-camp star and former Georgia receiver George Pickens and first-round pick Kenny Pickett making their much-anticipated debuts in black and gold while the Seahawks feature one of the lone QB battles, between Geno Smith and Drew Lock, along with second-round pick Kenneth Walker and two new starting offensive tackles.

Pickett, who was an impressive 13-of-15 for 92 passing yards and two touchdown passes, led the Steelers to a 32-25 comeback victory over the Seahawks.

With anticipation for the upcoming campaign growing, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the NFL Network — among other networks — breaks more viewership records even with cord-cutting growing in popularity. The NFL is consistently the most-watched “show” on television, which is why the league keeps signing massive contracts with television networks.

In fact, the three NFL primetime games on Sunday, Monday and Thursday were the most-watched shows on TV in 2021. Don’t be surprised to see that trend continue in 2022.