The Seattle Seahawks will head to Northern California to face the San Francisco 49ers at Levi Stadium. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Seahawks-49ers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Seahawks lost 41-35 to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 13 on Thursday Night Football. Initially, they led 21-20 at halftime. But the Hawks could not contain the Cowboys, who took the lead in the fourth quarter. Significantly, Geno Smith finished 23 for 41 with 334 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. Zach Charbonnet rushed 19 times for 60 yards but has not practiced yet this week (as of this writing) due to a knee injury and may not be available this Sunday. Meanwhile, DK Metcalf paced the receivers with six catches for 134 yards and three touchdowns, while Jaxon Smith-Njigba had five receptions for 47 yards. The Hawks went 9 for 14 on third-down conversions and 0 for 3 on fourth-down conversions. Likewise, the Hawks also had one turnover.

The 49ers destroyed the Philadelphia Eagles 42-19 at Lincoln Financial Field in Week 13. Initially, they struggled out of the gate and trailed 6-0 after one quarter. But the Niners adjusted and scored 21 straight points. Ultimately, the Eagles cut the deficit to 21-13 before the 49ers responded with two more touchdowns. Brock Purdy went 19 for 27 with 314 yards and four touchdowns. Also, Christian McCaffrey rushed 17 times for 93 yards and one touchdown. Deebo Samuel caught four passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing three times for 22 yards and one score. Meanwhile, George Kittle had four receptions for 68 yards. Brandon Aiyuk had five catches for 46 yards and one score. Substantially, the defense did well, racking up three sacks.

The Hawks lead the all-time series 30-21. Recently, the Niners rolled the Hawks 31-13 on Thanksgiving at Lumen Field. The Niners have won four in a row, including last year's NFC Divisional Playoff game. However, the teams have split the last 10 games.

Here are the Seahawks-49ers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Seahawks-49ers Odds

Seattle Seahawks: +12.5 (-110)

San Francisco 49ers: -12.5 (-110)

Over: 46.5 (-115)

Under: 46.5 (-105)

How to Watch Seahawks vs. 49ers Week 14

Time: 4:06 PM ET/ 1:06 PM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Seahawks Could Cover The Spread

The Seahawks are in danger of falling further out of the playoff race. Somehow, they must overcome the Niners this week and the Eagles next week and are currently looking up at the Los Angeles Rams.

Smith has passed for 2,918 yards, 15 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. However, he might be in trouble if his top two running backs are out. Kenneth Walker was already out with an oblique injury and is still not practicing. Now, Charbonett is injured, which may open the door for Deejay Dallas to start. Metcalf will still be their best option to move the chains, as he has 49 receptions for 812 yards and six touchdowns. Likewise, Lockett has 59 receptions for 622 yards and four touchdowns and could be an asset. Smith-Njigba has 45 receptions for 468 yards and two touchdowns.

The defense is solid, with some key playmakers that can make things happen. Ultimately, Boye Mafe has been good, with 24 solo tackles and seven sacks. Jarran Reed has 23 solo tackles and five sacks. Also, linebacker Jordyn Brooks has 54 solo tackles and 4.5 sacks and is dealing with an ankle injury. Darrell Taylor has 12 solo tackles and 4.5 sacks. Also, Bobby Wagner has 67 solo tackles and 2.5 sacks.

The Seahawks will cover the spread if they can move the chains. Then, they need to pressure Purdy and contain McCaffrey.

Why The 49ers Could Cover The Spread

The Niners are the hottest team in the NFL right now and rolling on all cylinders. Now, they have a chance to sweep one of their hated rivals for the second straight season while also hurting Seattle's playoff chances.

Purdy has been exceptional, with 3,185 yards, 23 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Therefore, he has emerged as a contender for the MVP award. McCaffrey is the other contender, with 210 rushes for 1,032 yards and 12 touchdowns while catching 51 passes for 429 yards. Likewise, Aiyuk has been steady for the Niners, catching 50 passes for 927 yards and six touchdowns. Kittle has 50 receptions for 735 yards and five scores. Also, Samuel now has 38 receptions for 590 yards and three touchdowns.

The defense has woken up after a three-game losing streak. Currently, Nick Bosa leads the way with 24 solo tackles and eight sacks. Javon Hargrave has 22 solo tackles and six sacks. Unfortunately, Arik Armstead will not play this week as he is dealing with a foot and knee injury. Fred Warner continues to man the middle, getting 63 solo tackles and two sacks while also nabbing three interceptions. Likewise, Dre Greenlaw has been good, with 58 solo tackles and 1.5 sacks.

The 49ers will cover the spread if they can continue to run the ball to set up the pass. Then, the defense must make life miserable for Smith.

Final Seahawks-49ers Prediction & Pick

The Seahawks will make things tough. However, they are down to their third-string running back, and it will hurt them.

Final Seahawks-49ers Prediction & Pick: San Francisco 49ers: -12.5 (-110)