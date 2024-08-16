ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Will Levis and the Tennesse Titans play host to the Seattle Seahawks in preseason action? It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Seahawks-Titans prediction and pick.

The Seahawks start the pre-season with a 16-3 victory over the Chargers. The Seahawks scored twice in the second quarter before allowing a field goal and leading 13-3 at the half. The defense kept the Chargers off the board in the second half and would go on to win 16-3. Meanwhile, the Titans faced the San Francisco 49ers. They allowed a touchdown in the first quarter, but Will Levis would lead the Titans on a touchdown drive to tie it up. He would lead a second touchdown drive in the early second quarter to give the Titans the lead. They would add a field goal and go on to win 17-13 over the 49ers.

Here are the NFL Preseason odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Preseason Odds: Seahawks-Titans Odds

Seattle Seahawks: -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -120

Tennessee Titans: +1.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +100

Over: 35.5 (-105)

Under: 35.5 (-115)

How to Watch Seahawks vs. Titans Preseason

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: NFL+/ KING (Seattle) / WKRN (Nashville)

Stream: fuboTV (Click Here for free trial)

Why The Seahawks Could Cover The Spread/Win

Geno Smith did not get time in the first season game, and he may not see time in this one either. If he does, it will be limited time for Smith as the Seahawks look to figure out their backup quarterback situation. PJ Walker was just 4-10 in the first game. He threw for just 60 yards, without a score. Sam Howell was 16-27 for 130 yards and a touchdown. Howell also ran for 17 yards in the game.

Kenneth Walker III did not play week one either, and like Geno Smith, could sit in this one. Also like Geno Smith, would see limited time if he did play. Zach Charbonnet has been the backup, and he ran for six yards on two carries but is considered questionable in this game. It is the fight for the third running back spot that will be the focus of the running games. Kenny McIntosh led the group in yards last week, carrying the ball eight times for 40 yards. Kobe Lewis got the most carries, running ten times for 33 yards. Meanwhile, George Holani got the score, coming away with six carries and 25 yards.

Top wide-outs Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf will either be limited or miss the game. Third wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba did get time, coming away with two catches for 13 yards. Laviska Shenault Jr and Dareke Young should see plenty of action as they fight for the fourth wide receiver spot. Young brought in three receptions on four targets for 44 yards in the game. Shenault brought in two catches for 31 yards in the game.

Why The Titans Could Cover The Spread/Win

Titans starters did get time in the first preseason game of the year to the Titans. It started with Will Leivs. He was solid in the first preseason game, going 4-5 with 35 yards. Further, he ran a touchdown on the ground. Malik Willis and Mason Rudolph will be fighting for the backup job for the Titans. Malik Willis went 5-7 in the first game for 38 yards. Further, he ran four times for 42 yards. Mason Rudolph went 10-17 in the first game for 126 yards.

At running back, Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears will be the main combination for the Titans this year, and they did get some time in the first game of the preseason. Pollard ran four times for 35 yards while Spears ran three times, for just two yards, but scored. Further, Hassan Haskins is looking to continue to put ground between him and Julius Chestnut for the third running back spot. Haskins was the better of the two in the first week, running for 27 yards on eight carries. Chestnut would run five times for just nine yards in the game. Still, Chestnut was solid in the receiving game. He brought in two catches for 37 yards.

Also solid in the receiving game was Calvin Ridley in his limited time. He brought in one of his two targets for 22 yards. With DeAndre Hopkins still out, and most likely mimicked reps for Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd, this will also be another chance for Treylon Burks to show he deserves a roster spot. Burks was targeted just once in the first game but did haul it in, for 12 yards.

Final Seahawks-Titans Prediction & Pick

In the first week for the Titans, they scored 14 of their points after the 49ers starting defense was gone, and still with their starting offense. It would be expected to see much more of the starting defense for Seattle. Last week, it also showed that the Seattle defense has depth. It is going to be tough for Tennessee to score in this one, so take the Seahawks to get the win.

Final Seahawks-Titans Prediction & Pick: Seahawks ML (-120)