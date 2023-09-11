Sean Payton is a former professional football quarterback and the current head coach of the Denver Broncos. He has a unique offensive style as a coach and led the New Orleans Saints to their only Super Bowl victory. In this article, we will talk about Sean Payton’s net worth in 2023.

Sean Payton’s net worth in 2023 (estimate): $24 million

Sean Payton’s net worth in 2023 is $24 million. This is according to multiple reputable sources such as Celebrity Net Worth. However, this is expected to increase substantially in the next few years.

Sean Payton was born on December 29, 1963, in San Mateo, Calif., but was raised in Naperville, Ill. His parents, Thomas and Jeanne Payton, were originally from Scranton, Pa. Before moving to Naperville, Sean lived in Newtown Square, Pa., during his grade-school and middle-school years. In his high-school years, Sean Payton was a football player for Naperville Central High School where he became the starting quarterback during his senior year.

Sean Payton's career as a player

After graduating, he earned a scholarship to play football at Eastern Illinois University.

In 1986, Payton led the Eastern Illinois Panthers to an 11-2 record and to the quarterfinal of the Division I-AA Playoffs. During his tenure as the school’s quarterback, their teams were known as “Eastern Airlines” due to their prolific passing play that frequently totaled around 300 yards per game — and a still-standing school record of 509 passing yards in one game.

Unfortunately, Sean Payton was not selected in the 1987 NFL Draft. Despite that, he still tried out for the Kansas City Chiefs. Afterward, he played for the Chicago Bruisers and Pittsburgh Gladiators in the inaugural season of the Arena Football League.

However, his rights were sold for $1,000 to the Ottawa Rough Riders of the Canadian Football League. In the same year, he became a member of the Chicago Bears squad as a replacement player during the 1987 NFL players strike. In three games with the Bears, he completed eight passes out of 23 attempts for 79 yards. He failed to score any touchdowns and was sacked sacked times.

In 1988, Sean Payton landed the starting quarterback role of the Leicester Panthers of the UK Budweiser National League. He led the Panthers to the quarterfinals but eventually lost to the London Olympians.

Sean Payton's first coaching job

After returning to the U.S. after his playing stint in the U.K., Sean Payton took up coaching and became the offensive assistant for San Diego State for the 1988-89 season. On top of that, he became the running backs coach and wide receivers coach for Indiana State (1990-91), running backs coach for San Diego State (1992-93), offensive coordinator for Miami University in Ohio (1994-95), and the quarterbacks coach of Illinois (1996).

In 1997, the Philadelphia Eagles hired Sean Payton to be the quarterbacks coach. He worked with offensive coordinator Jon Gruden and offensive line coach Bill Callahan. During that time, the Eagles’ quarterbacks passed for a total of 4,009 yards in the 1997 season. Unfortunately, Payton lost his job after Gruden and Callahan left for the Oakland Raiders in 1998.

The following year, the New York Giants hired him as the quarterbacks coach, and they later promoted him to the position of offensive coordinator in 2000. As the offensive coordinator, the Giants booked a ticket to Super Bowl XXV to face the Baltimore Ravens. Unfortunately, they lost the game by a score of 34-7.

He held the post with the Giants until 2002 before transferring to the Dallas Cowboys to join Bill Parcells’ staff as the assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach. Payton was a big factor for the Cowboys to sign Tony Romo. On top of that, Parcells promoted him to assistant head coach/passing game coordinator in 2005.

Sean Payton becomes head coach of the Saints

Sean Payton finally received his first head coaching job in 2006 when the New Orleans Saints hired him. In the 2005 season, the Saints struggled not only on the field but off as they suffered the wrath of Hurricane Katrina. They finished the season with a 3-13 record.

Fortunately, Payton turned the tides around for the Saints as he signed free-agent quarterback Drew Brees and led the team to their first playoff berth in six years after finishing with a record of 10-6. New Orleans was one of the best offensive teams that season as they ranked first in passing and fifth in points scored.

Sean Payton and the New Orleans Saints reached the NFC Championship Game where they faced the Chicago Bears. Unfortunately, they lost 39-14. Despite that, Sean Payton was named the AP NFL Coach of the Year due to his performance in turning the New Orleans Saints around.

In 2009, Sean Payton led the New Orleans Saints to their most successful season as they finished with a 13-3 record, and they cruised past the playoffs to secure a ticket to the Super Bowl. They faced the Indianapolis Colts in Super Bowl XLIV where they dominated and won 31-17, giving the Saints their first Super Bowl title in franchise history.

Sean Payton remained the head coach of the Saints for another 11 seasons before retiring following the 2011 season. Since their Super Bowl victory, the team was unable to recapture the magic of that season and did not return to the Super Bowl with Payton in charge.

In fact, only once did they return to the NFC Championship Game. In 2018, the Saints went 13-3 and lost to the Rams in the NFC Championship Game by a score of 26-23.

Payton signed a five-year $37.5 million extension with the Saints in 2011, which the NFL voided in 2012. On Dec. 29, 2012, he signed another five-year $40 million deal. On March 23, 2016, he re-upped for five years worth $42.5 million. His latest contract extension was in 2019 worth $45 million for five years.

Sean Payton becomes the Broncos' head coach

After Payton was out of the NFL for one season, the Denver Broncos managed to coax him out of retirement to be their head coach. Since he was still under contract with the Saints, the Broncos had to part with a couple draft picks to sign Payton.

Signing Payton cost the Broncos more than just draft picks. To convince Payton to leave the comforts of retirement, the Broncos reportedly gave Payton a deal worth $18 million per season for five years.

Sean Payton's run-ins with the NFL

In 2012, Sean Payton was suspended by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell for the entire 2012 season after an investigation revealed that the New Orleans Saints implemented a bounty program wherein they rewarded players for intentionally knocking opposing players out of the game. He was then reinstated on Jan. 22, 2013.

On Sept. 22, 2020, Sean Payton was fined $100,000 by the NFL for not properly wearing a facemask during a Week 2 game. The league required the coaches to use a face covering during the surge of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On top of his coaching, Sean Payton is the first professional coach to be signed by Jordan Brand. He recalled meeting Michael Jordan while touring his private golf course, The Grove XXXIII, during Super Bowl weekend. And the rest, as they say, is history.

Nevertheless, did Sean Payton’s net worth in 2023 surprise you?