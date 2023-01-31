The Denver Broncos appear to have found their man, as Sean Payton and the franchise are finalizing compensation in a trade for the former New Orleans Saints head coach, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Payton is expected to become the next head coach of the Broncos.

Schefter reports that the Broncos are trading their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 second-round pick for Payton and the Saints’ 2024 third-rounder.

Once Sean Payton and the Broncos finalize the trade compensation, the Saints’ Super Bowl winning head coach will be free to sign a contract with Denver.

It’s a blockbuster move by the Broncos, who put the full-court press on Michigan Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh, who ultimately decided to return to Michigan.

With Harbaugh out of the running- and other top head coach candidate Demeco Ryans closing in on- and eventually taking the Houston Texans job- it suddenly became Payton or bust for Denver.

Payton, who had said earlier in the offseason that he expected the Saints to receive a first-round pick for his services, turned out to be half-correct in his assessment, as the price tag to bring him in included a second rounder as well.

Denver’s blockbuster Sean Payton trade comes just one offseason after they dealt multiple draft picks and players for then-Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

But Wilson and the Broncos were a trainwreck in year one under head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who stumbled to a 5-12 record, ultimately resulting in his firing back in December before the end of the season.

Payton, who helped field one of the best offenses in league history with Drew Brees on the Saints, will now look to help Wilson get his mojo back with the Broncos.