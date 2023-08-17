Sean Tuohy and Leigh Anne Tuohy’s combined net worth in 2023 is $100 million. The Tuohys are the couple featured in the Oscar Award-winning film The Blind Side that showed how they became guardians of Michael Oher, who went on to become an NFL offensive lineman. For this piece’ let’s take a closer look at Sean Tuohy and Leigh Anne Tuohy’s net worth in 2023.

Sean Tuohy and Leigh Anne Tuohy’s net worth in 2023 (estimate): $100 million

Sean Tuohy was born on November 23, 1959, in New Orleans. He attended Isidore Newman High School. Here, Tuohy played for the school’s basketball and baseball teams. The basketball team was coached by his father, Edward Tuohy.

After Tuohy completed high school, the Cincinnati Reds were interested in him prior to the MLB draft. However, he decided to attend college instead.

Tuohy studied at the University of Mississippi. Here, he suited up for the Ole Miss Rebels basketball team. In four seasons with the Rebels, Tuohy averaged 5.3 points, 7.1 assists, and 1.9 rebounds per outing while playing as the Rebels’ point guard. For his efforts, Tuohy earned two All-SEC team selections and became the SEC all-time assists leader.

As for Leigh Anne Tuohy, she was born on Aug. 9, 1960, in Memphis. She attended Briarcrest Christian School. Afterwards, Tuohy would study at University of Mississippi, where she met her eventual husband, Sean Tuohy.

The Tuohys’ restaurant business

Sean Tuohy is a restaurant franchise mogul, which allowed him to earn big money. Tuohy owned 115 franchises of major food chains such as Taco Bell, Kentucky Fried Chicken, Pizza Hut, and Long John Silver’s.

As the owner of these lucrative franchises, Tuohy and his wife probably raked in millions of dollars throughout the years. After selling most of these franchises, Tuohy bagged a lucrative revenue of $213 million.

Sean Tuohy becomes sports broadcaster

Given Sean’s background in sports, he never veered away from it, despite not choosing a sports career. Sean served as a broadcaster for the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA. This allowed him to enjoy an annual salary of $79,000.

Apart from broadcasting for the Grizzlies, Sean also worked as an analyst for University of Mississippi’s Ole Miss radio broadcasts.

Leigh Anne Tuohy’s TV and film credits

Apart from helping manage their lucrative restaurant business, Leigh Anne Tuohy also worked as an interior designer. In fact, she appeared as one of the interior designers for ABC’s television series Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.

While Leigh Anne Tuohy made waves as an interior designer for Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, she surely isn’t a stranger to show business. In fact, according to IMDB, Tuohy appeared in the film called The Highwaymen.

Furthermore, she also served as an executive producer for the television series Family Addition with Leigh Anne Tuohy. In addition to these, Tuohy also worked as an extra for Saving Mr. Banks.

Tuohys are motivational speakers and authors

According to Leigh Anne Tuohy’s website, Sean is also a motivational speaker. He has given lectures to various groups and institutions, including audiences from Fortune 500 corporations.

Sean and Leigh Anne, along with Sally Jenkins, cowrote the New York Times bestselling book called In a Heartbeat: Sharing the Power of Cheerful Giving.

The Blind Side

The Blind Side is an Oscar Award-winning film that was based on the book called The Blind Side: Evolution of a Game. The Blind Side featured the story of Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy’s family taking in eventual NFL player Michael Oher as part of their family when he was in high school. Starring Tim McGraw, Sandra Bullock, and Quinton Aaron, the film would go on to gross over $309 million around the world.

Lawsuit filed by Michael Oher

NFL Super Bowl champion Michael Oher recently filed a legal petition that he was “tricked” into making Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy his conservators. Furthermore, Oher added that the Oscar Award-winning film wrongly depicted his life story while claiming that the Tuohys exploited him for money at his expense.

The former NFL player also added that he earned nothing from The Blind Side, while the Tuohys received $225,000 apiece plus the movie’s royalties, which potentially amounted to $3.75 million.

In response to the allegations, the Tuohys announced to the public, claiming that the family including Oher only received $14,000 each. Furthermore, they also claimed they only opted for conservatorship, given that they couldn’t legally adopt Oher, who was already over 18 at that time.

However, ESPN made a report that the Tuohy family and Oher have received approximately $100,000 apiece for The Blind Side. On the other hand, PEOPLE claims that the Tuohy family, including Oher, received around $700,000 overall from the film.

In addition to these matters, Tuohy also revealed that Oher threatened the family to go public unless they gave him $15 million. It should be noted that Oher recently had a book about his life published, and Oher had a book signing that was well attended following the release of the details of the lawsuit.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Sean Tuohy and Leigh Anne Tuohy’s net worth in 2023?