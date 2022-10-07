The Seattle Seahawks will have a chance to win back-to-back games when they travel to Caesars Superdome to face the New Orleans Saints in Week 5. Here are our Seattle Seahawks Week 5 predictions as they take on the Saints.

The Seahawks are coming off a thrilling 48-45 victory over the Detroit Lions, in which Rashaad Penny rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns on 18 attempts. Quarterback Geno Smith also excelled with 320 yards passing and three touchdowns. Pete Carroll, the head coach, is clearly allowing the veteran to take the lead. It was an all-out shootout, that game, though the Seahawks should expect to face a much tougher defense in this one against New Orleans.

Meanwhile, the New Orleans Saints are looking for their first home victory of the season. In a 28-25 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London last week, they double-doinked a field goal at the end of regulation. It was their third consecutive loss as they continue to struggle with injuries throughout the team. As of this writing, it’s also unclear whether Jameis Winston or Michael Thomas will be able to play in Week 5. Alvin Kamara, however, should be ready to return to action.

With all these in mind, here are our four bold predictions for the Seattle Seahawks in their Week 5 game against the Saints.

4. Seahawks will limit Alvin Kamara

Saints RB Alvin Kamara did not play in London last week, but he is expected to play this week against the Seahawks, who have a middle-of-the-pack rush defense. This seems like an ideal situation for Kamara, who is averaging 50.0 yards per game this season.

He should also be active in the passing game and might see roughly 15 carries as he splits time with Mark Ingram. Keep in mind also that last week, Seattle gave up over 100 yards running to Jamaal Williams.

Does that mean Kamara will break the 100-yard mark? Nope. Again, he’ll split time with Ingram in the backfield, and Kamara will likely still not be at 100 percent. He should record between 40- 60 rushing yards in Week 5.

3. Rashaad Penny slows down but still gets 70+ yards and a TD

Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny equaled his season record with 69 percent of the snaps played in last week’s stunning 157-yard (18-touch) outburst. He was the undisputed ground game leader and primary back for the offense.

Penny currently leads the league in yards after contact per attempt and is sixth in breakaway rate.

Having said that, we cannot and should not expect him to provide the same level of productivity this week. The Saints ground defense is not exactly the best in the league (allowing 124.7 rushing yards per game), but they are certainly much better than what the Lions showed in Week 4.

Penny should still get a lion’s share of the touches, but he will slow down a bit. His production will likely be in the 70-80 rushing yards range, though we expect him to reach the end zone once.

2. Geno Smith balls out for 250+ yards and 2 TDs

Seahawks QB Geno Smith has completed 102-of-132 passes for 1,037 yards, six touchdowns, and two interceptions in the first four games of the 2022 season. His completion rate of 77.3 percent is the second-highest for any quarterback in the first four games of a season in NFL history (behind only Tom Brady in 2007). In fact, going back to last season when he was Wilson’s injury replacement for three starts, Smith has the fourth-highest completion rate (78.2 percent) in any four-game stretch in league history.

Still, questions linger about Smith.

Is he a more real talent than, say, Matthew Stafford or Carson Wentz? Is his personal hot streak for the ages as legit as we think it is?

It surely looked like it in Week 4, but that was against a pretty weak Detroit defense. Against the Saints, Smith will be tested. However, we still see him finishing with 250+ total yards and two touchdowns.

1. Seahawks hand the Saints their fourth loss of the season

The New Orleans Saints definitely look like a team in disarray, and the Seattle Seahawks are all too happy to pounce.

While Saints backup QB Andy Dalton looked adequate in Week 4, nobody was really able to help him out other than rookie wideout Chris Olave (who is also injured). Take note also that the Saints have lost six of their previous seven home games and now face a Seahawks team that is riding high.

Recall also that in Week 4, the Saints allowed 219 yards on 18 catches to wideouts Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen. That has Seahawks receivers Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf salivating.

Some may consider the Saints to be the favorites in this game, especially given the Seahawks’ subpar defense. However, it’s all about Seattle’s offense right now, and the offense, not the defense, will determine the fate of this game.