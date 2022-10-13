Seattle Seahawks: 4 bold predictions for Week 6 vs. Cardinals

The Seattle Seahawks Week 6 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals is far more interesting than almost anyone thought it would be. The Seahawks entered the 2022-2023 NFL season with most people believing it was a rebuilding year. After all, they traded away their former All-Pro quarterback Russell Wilson for Drew Lock, a couple other pieces and a ton of draft capital. As it turns out, the Seahawks might have robbed the Denver Broncos in the trade.

Through five weeks, Seahawks QB Geno Smith remarkably leads the NFL with a 113.1 quarterback rating. Not even Smith himself could have foreseen that. He has completed over 75 percent of his passes, including nine touchdowns to just two interceptions.

NFL fans likely thought DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett’s talents would go to waste. That has clearly not been the case. The offense has been far better than anyone expected. Even the ground game has been relatively effective. However, Rashaad Penny suffered a season-ending injury in the Week 5 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Nevertheless, the Seahawks are just one game back of the San Francisco 49ers for first place in the NFC West. In Week 6, they take on a Cardinals team that is also 2-3, a game out of first.

So, let’s dive into our Seahawks Week 6 predictions for their game against the Cardinals.

4. Geno Smith continues efficient play, but only 1 TD pass

Seahawks QB Geno Smith is in the midst of the best five-game stretch of his career. There is little reason to believe he won’t play well in this spot at home. He has one of the better wide receiver duos in the NFL in Lockett and Metcalf. But since a Week 1 loss to the Chiefs, the Cardinals have done a much better job limiting aerial attacks.

Last week, they held Jalen Hurts to just 239 yards without a passing touchdown. Now, don’t get me wrong. I don’t think Arizona’s secondary is going to dominate. Smith should find some holes in their zone defense. But when you get inside the 20, the deep ball is off the table.

Geno Smith has been a mad man this year. Week 5 vs this Saints he put on a Dime clinic. Ridiculous throw compilation. pic.twitter.com/ubtvr3NLPN — Brett Whitefield (@BGWhitefield) October 10, 2022

I think the Seahawks will move the ball well between the 20’s. That makes it more difficult for receivers to scare the DB’s. Smith will complete north of 70 percent of his passes again, but only find the end zone once.

3. Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III breaks out, sort of

With Penny on the shelf for the rest of the season, the expectation is that rookie tailback Kenneth Walker III will explode. The Seahawks offense has been near elite. Penny was finding plenty of running room behind the revamped offensive line. But we should take a little bit of skepticism and patience from Walker III heading into this game.

Last week, he finished with eight carries. That’s the most he’s had in an NFL game yet. Granted, one of them he showed his explosiveness, going 69 yards to the house.

PSA: KENNETH WALKER IS VERY FAST! 📺: #SEAvsNO on FOX pic.twitter.com/aeRCiO9L5n — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 9, 2022

But the Saints defense he did that to is not the same defense everyone perceives to be. New Orleans actually has been pretty bad against the run this year. Meanwhile, the Cardinals have one of the better run defenses in the league. They are 5th in the NFL, allowing just 97 yards per game on the ground.

I think we can expect around 15 carries or so. That should be enough for him to have a solid game. But I am not expecting a massive breakout performance from the 2nd round pick.

2. Cardinals QB Kyler Murray finds his rhythm

Kyler Murray has had a very disappointing season thus far. This week, he will find the cure for what’s been ailing him. It is the Seahawks defense. They rank dead last in the NFL in yards allowed and rush yards allowed.

Arizona has really struggled to run the football this year. That has forced Murray to have to do everything offensively. Even without James Conner, who is unlikely to play this week, Eno Benjamin is more than capable of picking up the slack vs. this defense.

I would expect the Cardinals to finally be ahead of the chains in this game. That is going to make Murray’s life much easier. Zach Ertz is having a very good season and has owned the Seahawks in the past. Not to mention Seattle is among the worst at defending tight ends this season. The Oklahoma connection between Murray and Marquise Brown had been fantastic this season. There is little reason to believe Murray will have anything other than a great game Sunday.

1. Seahawks lose a high-scoring affair

There should be plenty of points scored in this game. Seattle’s offense is clicking on all cylinders while their defense is the worst in the NFL. But it’s hard to overcome a defense that can’t stop opponents from running the ball. The secondary can be helped if you force them into long third downs.

But with the Seahawks getting gashed on the ground, it’s too much to handle. It will be close, but I think the Cardinals get the win, 31-27.