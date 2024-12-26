The Seattle Seahawks are gearing up for a pivotal Week 17 Thursday Night Football showdown against the Chicago Bears. The Seahawks' playoff hopes are on the line. Both teams are feeling the heat of late-season implications, turning this into a can’t-miss contest. Seattle has endured a turbulent season, and they now face a Bears squad equally desperate for a win. With postseason dreams hanging in the balance, fans can expect a night filled with drama, explosive plays, and potentially game-defining moments.

A Rough Week 16

Week 16 was a tough pill to swallow for the Seahawks. Their 27-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings dealt a significant blow to their playoff hopes. This left their destiny out of their own hands. Missing the postseason for the third time in four years would be a major letdown. However, the 2024 campaign hasn’t been without its bright spots and reasons for optimism.

One of the biggest positives has been the emergence of wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. He has cemented himself as a vital piece of Seattle’s offense. Despite the loss to the Vikings, Smith-Njigba showcased his game-changing ability with 95 receiving yards. That pushed his season total past the 1,000-yard mark. This milestone places him in elite company, as only the 10th player in franchise history to achieve a 1,000-yard receiving season.

Here are our bold predictions for the Seattle Seahawks as they face the Chicago Bears in a Week 17 Thursday Night Football of the 2024 NFL season.

Smith Shines Bright

This isn’t about Geno Smith racking up the most yards of his season. Ironically, that often spells trouble. Recall that big yardage games often mean a team is trailing and forced to throw. In the five games this year where Smith has thrown for over 300 yards, the Seahawks are just 1-4. In addition, seven of his 15 interceptions came in those contests.

Against the Bears, Smith should focus on efficiency rather than volume. Expect him to post his highest passer rating of the season. He should surpass the 110 marks he hit in wins over the Falcons and Cardinals earlier this year. In those games, Smith threw three touchdowns with no interceptions and completed over 70 percent of his passes. Look for him to exploit Chicago’s vulnerabilities covering backs and tight ends by getting the ball out quickly. This should lead to multiple touchdowns and a decisive performance. Smith’s Week 16 outing — 314 yards, three touchdowns, and a pair of picks — showcased his ability to produce under pressure. With his knee injury in the past, he’s set up for a big night against a struggling Bears defense.

Charbonnet Takes Over

Seattle’s backfield could see a shakeup. Kenneth Walker III remains unlikely to play due to an ankle injury. Enter Zach Charbonnet, who has proven himself capable of stepping up when needed. Walker struggled against the Vikings in Week 16, averaging just 3.9 yards per carry before re-aggravating his injury. Meanwhile, Charbonnet’s earlier performances this season suggest he’s ready to carry the load.

In the two games Walker missed, Charbonnet was outstanding. He totaled three touchdowns and rushed for a career-high 134 yards against Arizona. Charbonnet has a physical running style and the ability to grind out tough yards. He is a perfect fit against a Bears defense that has struggled against strong runners. If Charbonnet can find the form he showed against the Cardinals and Packers, he could be the key to balancing Seattle’s offense and keeping the Bears’ defense off balance.

Defensive Dominance

Seattle’s defensive front is primed to make a statement against a Bears offense that has been a liability in pass protection. Take note that they surrender an average of four sacks per game. Sure, the Seahawks may not surpass that number. That said, they’re likely to rack up tackles for loss (TFLs) all night long. Also, the Bears’ rushing attack has struggled against strong defensive fronts. Seattle’s d-line is anchored by Leonard Williams, Tyrice Jones, and Jarran Reed. They should be poised to capitalize.

Expect a relentless assault from the Seahawks’ pass rush.This should result in at least three sacks and numerous tackles behind the line of scrimmage. Williams and Knight will lead the charge. By disrupting the Bears’ offense early and often, Seattle’s defense can create short fields for its offense and potentially swing momentum with a game-changing play.

Seattle Secures the Win

Both the Seahawks and Bears have been inconsistent this season. They have both been prone to wild swings in performance. However, Seattle has more to play for and should be highly motivated following their gut-wrenching loss to Minnesota. Yes, the Seahawks can’t afford to worry about what the Rams do against the Cardinals. That said, they know their playoff hopes hinge on taking care of business against Chicago.

Facing a struggling Bears team, Seattle should play one of its most complete games of the year. With Geno Smith orchestrating a precise and balanced offensive attack, Zach Charbonnet providing a spark in the backfield, and the defense causing chaos at the line of scrimmage, the Seahawks should rise to the occasion. Expect Seattle to notch a convincing win and secure their third straight winning season. That should keep their postseason dreams alive heading into Week 18.

Looking Ahead

With their playoff aspirations on the line, the Seahawks are entering a defining moment of their season. A win against the Bears would not only keep their postseason hopes alive but also reaffirm their resilience in the face of adversity. Thursday Night Football offers an opportunity to showcase their talent, determination, and ability to execute under pressure. If Geno Smith delivers with efficiency, Zach Charbonnet steps up in the backfield, the defense dominates the trenches, and special teams contribute, Seattle will leave no doubt about their playoff intentions. This game isn’t just about beating Chicago—it’s about setting the tone for a strong finish to the 2024 campaign and proving they belong among the NFL’s elite. For the Seahawks, the time is now to rise to the occasion.