As the Seattle Seahawks face the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football, they will be without a key weapon on their offense as they try to keep their playoff hopes alive. With the Seahawks monitoring the injury to running back Kenneth Walker, it has been reported that he will be out for the contest according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

“Seahawks ruled out RB Kenneth Walker III for Thursday night’s game at Chicago,” Schefter said on his X, formerly Twitter.

Walker injured his ankle during Seattle's loss to the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday where there was also an issue with backup Zach Charbonnet. However, Charbonnet logged a full practice session Tuesday and should be in line to start once Thursday Night Football starts, but there was some hope Walker could be ready to play as head coach Mike Macdonald spoke during the week about his status.

“No updates right now on him, but getting a test done,” Macdonald said via Sports Illustrated. “We'll have a good idea on what it looks like over the next day or two.”

Seahawks look for playoff push without Kenneth Walker Thursday

The Seahawks should be locked in against the Bears as they are fighting for a playoff spot, being one game behind the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC West. However, they had a prime opportunity in the loss to Minnesota, but Macdonald gave the opponents their props and looks “onward.”

“All right, man, I mean, a great football game. We've got to give Minnesota a lot of credit,” Macdonald said via the team's website. “The reason their record is what it is and what their record is in one-score games is because they're a good football team. We hung in there and had an opportunity to win the game. We didn't.”

“There are things in all three phases we can do better, but did a lot of great things,” Macdonald continued. “Gave ourselves a chance to win. And so we're on a short week, so we've got to go back to work in about an hour. We will be back and rocking. We got a good plan. But our destiny is not in our hands right now, which is tough. But we still have a ton of football to play for. A break here or there, we're right back in it and rolling. So we'll dust ourselves off, chin up, chest out, and move forward. Onward we go.”

At any rate, Seattle is currently 8-7 as they look to close out the season with a bang against the Bears on Thursday and the Rams on Jan. 5.