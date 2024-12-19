The Seattle Seahawks had a terrible night all around on Sunday, as they were blown out by the Green Bay Packers 30-13 at home in a huge NFC clash. During the game, quarterback Geno Smith injured his knee and left the game. He was replaced by Sam Howell and did not return.

Smith immediately went to the locker room, and although it was known almost immediately that there was no structural damage to his knee, there was still plenty of doubt about when Smith would be able to get back on the field and whether he would be able to play on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

On Wednesday, Seahawks fans got good news. Smith was a full participant at practice, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Being a full participant in practice isn't a guarantee that Smith is going to be able to give it a go, but it is usually a good indicator of a player's availability in the coming days. If Smith can be a full go once again on Thursday, all signs will be pointing to him being out there on Sunday.

The Seahawks need Smith out there in order to keep stacking wins as they look to secure an NFC West title. As of now, the Seahawks are tied with the Los Angeles Rams at 8-6 at the top of the standings as the two teams barrel towards a Week 18 clash that could decide who wins the division.

Howell really struggled in Smith's absence, taking four sacks and throwing a poor interception in the second half as the Seahawks' comeback attempt sputtered. He finished the game just 5-for-14 with 24 yards and an interception.

Smith has become a very good quarterback for the Seahawks, and it's the things that he does outside of just throwing the football that make this Seattle offense go. Smith is one of the best pocket movers and sack avoiders in the NFL, which helps mitigate the weakness that the Seahawks have on the offensive line (at least as much as he can). On the other hand, Howell takes a ton of sacks, which was a glaring element of his game on Sunday night.

For the season, Smith has thrown for 3,623 yards and 14 touchdowns with 13 interceptions. While the turnovers numbers are a tad higher than you would like from the veteran, he is still a crucial piece to this Seahawks offense and Seattle desperately needs him on the field to get a win over the Vikings and beyond.