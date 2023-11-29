Sebastian Maniscalco will embark on the 47-city 'It Ain't Right' tour in 2024, which hits all of the major arenas in the United States.

Sebastian Maniscalco isn't embarrassed to hit the road. And that's exactly what he will be doing in 2024 as he announced a new tour.

“It Ain't Right”

Live Nation announced a new Maniscalco tour, the “It Ain't Right” tour. The tour marks the comic's biggest to date, hitting 47 cities and will commence on July 11, 2024 in Norfolk Virginia and wrap on December 15, 2024 in Des Moines, Iowa.

“Hop on the ‘It Ain't Right' tour, where I'll roast today's absurdities — non existent manners, wallet-wincing prices, and the social media circus,” Maniscalco said in a statement. “Join me in laughing at the wrongs in this shameless world!”

An artist presale will take place on Wednesday, November 29. There will be various other presales before the general onsale that begins on Friday, December 1, at 10am local time.

Throughout his career, Maniscalco has released six comedy specials. His last two, Stay Hungry and Is It Me?, were both distributed by Netflix. In 2023, he played dates in Las Vegas and will continue to do so before the “It Ain't Right” tour commences in July. His last scheduled Vegas date is on May 26, 2024 at the Wynn (Encore Theater).

Sebastian Maniscalco has also dipped his toe into acting. He had roles in The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature, Tag, and Green Book in the past. His biggest opportunity came in Martin Scorsese's The Irishman, in which he played “Crazy” Joe Gallo. Earlier this year, he starred in Ray Ramano's Somewhere in Queens, Spinning Gold, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

He also once again starred in a film with Robert De Niro, About My Father. The two play a father-son duo in the comedy. Maniscalco will also star in the new series Bookie for Max. He also executive produces the series.

The “It Ain't Right” tour will commence on July 11, 2024. For more information, check out his official website.