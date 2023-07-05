The landscape of college sports is changing before our very eyes. Another round of conference realignment is underway with four new schools joining the Big 12. But the main event takes place next year, when Texas and Oklahoma join the SEC and USC and UCLA jump to the Big Ten.

Following these moves, the status of the Power Five conferences has been the biggest topic in the sport. The SEC and Big Ten are clearly on top, the Big 12 is doing relatively well, the ACC appears to be divided, and who knows what is happening with the Pac-12. It's very possible that this could mark the beginning of an arms race between the top two conferences as both look to assert themselves as the best.

In that case, the SEC, as the top conference in college football for nearly 20 years now, seems to be in good shape. However, the conference could still look to expand even further and gain an even larger foothold. Texas and Oklahoma coming in leaves the conference at 16 schools, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see it eventually become a super-conference with 20 or more teams.

With that said, here are four schools the SEC could target in future conference expansion.

4. Miami Hurricanes

Spoiler alert, all four of these teams currently reside in the ACC. The ACC has one fatal flaw right now, in that its grant-of-rights agreement runs until 2036 with a much-lower payout than other conferences. This has left several schools unhappy, and could lead to problems later down the line. If some ACC schools do want out, the SEC would be wise to pounce on them.

This brings us to Miami, which could be a very intriguing target for the SEC. The Hurricanes obviously have a ton of history on their side, with five national championships and a dominating run throughout the 80s and 90s. Miami is also a huge media market, and jumping to the SEC would only draw more attention. Finally, the Hurricanes have a pre-existing rivalry with Florida, and joining the SEC would allow them to play much more consistently.

There are some concerns with adding the Hurricanes, though. They haven't had much national success since their last national title in 2001, although their basketball team has picked up the slack recently. Miami is also one of the on the smaller side of enrollment with just 12,000 undergraduate students. Its status as a private school could also make it a strange fit for the SEC, which only has one other private school in Vanderbilt. By contrast, the ACC has six private schools, counting Notre Dame which is a football independent.

Even with those concerns, Miami remains an intriguing possibility for the SEC. If the Hurricanes can finally right the ship on the field, they'd be a great addition.

3. North Carolina Tar Heels

From the SEC's perspective, North Carolina has something that no other school on this list can provide. That's the opportunity to extend its reach into a new state, as its current range only extends to South Carolina. That alone makes them a compelling expansion candidate, but there's even more to like.

The Tar Heels aren't a college football powerhouse, but they have been pretty good since Mack Brown took over in 2019. Additionally, they're a true blue-blood in basketball, and that alone would add a ton of value to any conference. North Carolina is also a fairly large school, with nearly 20,000 undergraduate students.

The main thing to consider is how willing the Tar Heels would be to leave the ACC. They are a founding member of the conference, and their rivalry with Duke is the fierce in college basketball. If the Tar Heels are to join the SEC, then they'd have to give all that up. From a financial perspective, though, North Carolina joining the SEC is the easy choice.

2. Clemson Tigers

While Clemson isn't isn't officially an SEC team, it has played like one in the College Football Playoff era. The Tigers have been one of the most successful teams in the country over the last decade, winning two national championships and making six CFP appearances. In a lot of ways the Tigers already feel like part of the SEC.

Clemson is also a great geographic fit in the SEC, and has a deep rivalry with South Carolina. The school is also quite large with over 22,000 undergraduate students, so that's no concern either. Finally, adding another elite team would only drive up the SEC's already-high ratings. From pretty much every angle, Clemson is a perfect fit.

1. Florida State Seminoles

Florida State and Clemson are essentially neck-and-neck as top SEC expansion candidates, and either one could easily be No. 1. The Seminoles have more historical success, but the Tigers have been the better team lately. In the end, the Seminoles just barely edge out the Tigers for a couple reasons.

First, Florida State is a much bigger school, with over 32,000 undergraduate students as of last fall. Second, the Seminoles seem to be on the rise again, and could even rival the Tigers for the ACC crown this season.

Even if they're just starting to get back on track, the Seminoles still have a massive fanbase thanks to their prior success. They were dominant for many years, finishing in the top five each year from 1987 to 2001. They then had another resurgence in the early 2010s, winning their third national title in 2013. With a huge fan base, great history and a bright future, Florida State would be a perfect fit in the SEC.