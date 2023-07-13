In recent events, Pokemon has officially revealed their Obsidian Flames expansion for Pokemon TCG Scarlet and Violet and Pokemon.com has officially revealed several new cards which include a Secret Illustration Rare Charizard ex card.

New Cards for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Obsidian Flames

Pokemon TCG has shared a new version of the Charizard card in the Pokemon TCG Scarlet and Violet expansion, Obsidian Flames. This amazing card looks amazing with its complex and intricate details while being in its Terastalized form. Given that this is a Secret Illustration Rare card and the fact that it is a Charizard, the value of this card is expected to be extra in terms of its price and we're not going to lie that in the future, this will be an automatic collector's item. Even if fans are still divided with this new gimmick that Pokemon has introduced with Terastalizing, this will definitely be one of the most sought after cards not just for the expansion pack, but for the year.

The Secret Illustration Rare Charizard card from the Obsidian Flames has the following details:

Charizard ex (Secret Illustration Rare)

Type: Pokemon, Dark

HP: 330

Weakness: Grass x2

Resistance:

Retreat Cost: Normal Energy x2

Moveset:

Ability

Infernal Reign

Description: When you play this Pokemon from your hand to evolve 1 of your Pokemon during your turn, you may search your deck for up to 3 Basic Fire Energy cards and attach them to your Pokemon in any way you like. Then, shuffle your deck.

Burning Darkness

Damage: 180+

Energy Cost: Fire Energy x2

Description: This attack does 30 more damage for each Prize card your opponent has taken.

This card is one of the rarest cards that will be released this year and this card is in the expansion of Pokemon TCG Scarlet and Violet Obsidian Flames. If you would notice, this Charizard ex's move is sort of reminiscent of the Radiant Charizard's moveset since it leverages the number of Prize cards your opponent has taken with its Ability of Excited Heart that lets “This Pokemon attacks costs 1 Normal Energy less for each Prize card your opponent has taken.” paired with its damage attack of Combustion Blast with 250 damage that has a 1 Basic Fire energy and 4 Normal Energy to utilize. Of course, this particular card may come in as a clutch play for those that are down in terms of Prize cards where you can easily turn the tide against your opponents and maximize the energy engine that it can provide you and your Pokemon that are in play. With how it would play into the meta, we have yet yo see but make sure that you check in here for the best cards that will be included in the meta in the soonest future. Make sure to purchase your Obsidian Flames booster packs and Elite Trainer Boxes this August to catch this rare Pokemon card. Will you be playing this card or will you be keeping it and saving it for future raises in terms of its price?

For more on the latest news, updates, and events on anything and everything Pokemon, make sure to check in from time to time here on ClutchPoints Gaming to get the firsthand news on articles like this release of the Secret Illustration Rare Charizard ex card in the Pokemon TCG Scarlet and Violet Obsidian Flames expansion.