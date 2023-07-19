Secret Invasion episode 5 just aired, and it has set up the culmination of this series next week with Nick Fury about to face Gravik. Along with what has been built for the series finale are several cool details true fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe must know. We take a look below at the best Secret Invasion easter eggs from episode 5 and what they truly mean.

5 Secret Invasion easter eggs you definitely missed from episode 5

5. The Harvest

Much of episode 5 centered around Gravik's desperate quest to obtain the Harvest from Nick Fury. To an extent, the Skrull general even murdered Pagon, his right-hand man, in cold blood after he questioned his resolve to kill Fury, and even ordered the fake James Rhodes to start World War III by having the United States bomb New Skrullos on Russian soil.

Due to the extreme actions Gravik has taken, it only means that the Harvest is of great importance for his plan to take over the Earth. It's later revealed that this item is actually a collection of DNA samples sourced from various members of the Avengers. Also, Fury admits that he ordered Gravik to lead a team and collect these samples after the heroes defeated Thanos. He assumes that the Skrull is going to infuse the Harvest into his body in order to gain different abilities, particularly that of Carol Danvers.

4. Rick Mason

Before going to Finland, Fury is greeted onboard a private plane by Rick Mason. The character played by O-T Fagbenle welcomes the former SHIELD director as the latter states that he would feel safer travelling in a Helicarrier. Mason replies by saying that the said ship has been mothballed due to the Skrulls and his absence from Earth years prior.

Mason first made his MCU debut in Black Widow, a film set between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. In it, we see Mason assist Natasha Romanoff as she becomes a fugitive from the United States government. It seems that he is affording Fury a similar kind of service in this MCU series.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

3. Nick Fury's gadgets and gear

Speaking of Mason, he was seen handing several items to Fury after boarding a private plane to Finland. The former SHIELD director then uses a net-like mask included in the package to evade detection upon landing in Finland. These masks were used several times in the MCU, particularly in Captain America: The Winter Soldier when the Black Widow used one to disguise herself against Alexander Pierce.

The final part of Secret Invasion episode 5 saw Fury showing Sonya Falsworth where he was keeping the Harvest all this time. After procuring the vial containing the DNA samples, he proceeds to a nearby mausoleum and obtains a trench coat, a handgun, and an eye patch. With his gear complete, Fury then walks off to confront Gravik as the episode ends. It should be noted that this is the first time MCU fans have seen Fury with his eye patch on ever since Secret Invasion started.

2. The Battle of Earth

During the ride to get the Harvest, Fury explains to Sonya Falsworth what Gravik is really after. He admits that after the Battle of Earth, the same conflict that pitted the Avengers against Thanos' forces, Fury ordered Gravik to collect DNA samples left behind by the heroes. In turn, Falsworth tells Fury that all of the trouble they're currently in is his fault.

Fury's mention of the Battle of Earth occurred during the climax of Avengers: Endgame when Thanos is about to defeat the Avengers. Before that could have happened, all the heroes taken away during the Snap returned and evened the playing field for the Avengers. Also, this is the same battle Tony Stark sacrificed himself to finally take out Thanos using the Infinity Stones.

1. Nick Fury's Gravestone

With Falsworth by his side, Fury finally retrieves the Harvest by activating a gravestone bearing his name. The SIS agent remarks that he has another gravestone somewhere, a question to which the former SHIELD director responds with a yes. Back in The Winter Soldier, Fury faked his own death, and he was seemingly buried in the United States. The film's ending saw Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson talking to Fury near his gravestone as he has decided to lay low from active duty.

Secret Invasion has one episode left before it wraps up on Disney Plus. Stay tuned to ClutchPoints Entertainment to see what other easter eggs come out of the final episode next week.