Last week's episode of Secret Invasion saw Talos dying while Nick Fury whisked President Ritson away to safety from Gravik's attack. While that conclusion left fans wondering what this means for the Marvel series, it also opened up a lot of trouble for Fury. We take a look at this Secret Invasion episode 5 ending explained to see what truly went down.

Secret Invasion episode 5 ending explained

In this week's Secret Invasion episode 5 breakdown, we President Ritson being attended to inside a hospital with Fury beside him. After Ritson is taken inside, he sees a news report showing Talos in his Skrull form during last episode's ambush. Meanwhile, Gravik and his men return to New Skrullos. While discussing amongst themselves what happened, Pagon criticizes his superior for seemingly sparing Fury. This leads to Gravik killing him using the Groot DNA sample infused into his body. He then orders his people to kill Varra for defying his direct order to kill Fury.

After sending his men away, Gravik calls Raava, the Skrull posing as James Rhodes, and orders her to keep Ritson alive. He also tells her to inform the U.S. President that the attack was done by the Russians aided by the Skrulls.

Rhodes arrives at the hospital, only to find Fury there. Before the former SHIELD Director could kill him, the Skrull threatens him that footage of Maria Hill's death at his hands is about to be released worldwide. Fury releases Rhodes and leaves shortly after.

In London, Sonya Falsworth speaks to Director Weatherby, her superior, about the Skrull attack and the allegation that Fury killed Hill. She then shoots him in the leg in an effort to get the location of Doctor Rosa Dalton and exposes him as a Skrull agent. Meanwhile, several Skrulls staged a coup against Gravik and attack him in New Skrullos. Using his enhanced biology, Gravik manages to defeat the rebels and kills one of them in front of everyone.

Fury enters one of his safehouses in London and finds G'iah inside it. She admonishes him for his father's death and tells him the different DNA samples Gravik stole after, including those from Cull Obsidian and Flora Colossus. G'iah adds that the Skrull general has been looking for the Harvest and tells him she needs to bury his father. Fury directs G'iah to take Talos' body to Varra before leaving again for Finland.

The following day, Falsworth confronts two Skrulls posing as Doctor Dalton and her husband about their work in infusing different DNA samples onto their comrades. After learning all she can from the pair, Falsworth torches their laboratory and confiscates all their findings. All of a sudden, the male Skrull takes the impostor Dalton hostage and demands their freedom. Falsworth kills him right away.

G'iah retrieves her father and takes him to Varra. Meanwhile, Rhodes speaks to Ritson and urges him to destroy the Skrull facility in Russia. As this is happening, Gravik calls Fury and proposes to meet one on one to talk about World War III looming over them all.

Out in the open, Varra helps G'iah bury his father in a Skrull ceremony. After bidding him farewell, the pair talk about Gravik's order to kill Varra when someone shoots through the window. G'iah and Varra successfully fend their attackers off and kills them all in the end. Meanwhile, Fury enters Finland using a disguise and proceeds to meet with Falsworth.

Back in London, G'iah bids farewell to Varra as Fury and Falsworth travel towards the Russian border. Fury tells her that Gravik is holding New Skrullos hostage by ordering Rhodes to bomb it via Ritson in exchange for the Harvest. He adds that a potential attack on Russian soil by America and its allies will start a World War. Fury also explains that the Harvest is a collection of DNA samples belonging to different members of the Avengers. He says that Gravik intends to use these samples to empower himself.

Over in a cemetery, Falsworth asks Fury why he hasn't asked his superpowered friends for help. He answers that they can't keep depending on these people to save them all the time. Shortly after, Fury activates the tombstone before him and gets a vial containing various DNA samples to give it to Gravik. He then procures his gear hidden in a mausoleum, including an eye patch and a handgun, and calls Gravik to finally meet.

What just happened? A Secret Invasion episode 5 recap

After the events of episode 4, including the death of Talos, this Secret Invasion episode 5 recap deals mostly in setting up the final confrontation between Nick Fury and Gravik. Along the way, we see G'iah accept his father's death with the help of G'iah, and Rhodey enacting Gravik's plan of holding New Skrullos hostage by using his position as Ritson's advisor to bomb the facility. Also, the Skrull general's endgame is revealed as he's after the Harvest, a collection of DNA samples from the Avengers.

With the conflict set out for the final episode, it remains to be seen what part G'iah will play in the Fury and Gravik's meeting. Stay tuned to ClutchPoints Entertainment to lear how this Marvel series is going to end.