Last week's installment of Secret Invasion ended with a surprising death, leaving fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe shocked. With that kind of conclusion, the series' tone is set as Nick Fury struggles to battle an alien race he's closely tied to. We learn what happens here in this Secret Invasion episode 2 ending explained and what it means for this MCU series on Disney Plus.

Secret Invasion episode 2 ending explained

In this Secret Invasion episode 2 recap, we see the latest chapter start with a flashback to 1995 and a summary of what happened to the Skrulls and Nick Fury during the events of Captain Marvel. The scene then cuts forward to London in 1997 as a young Nick Fury meets Gravik for the first time. After learning that he escaped the Kree after killing his parents, Fury invites the young Skrull to help protect Earth in exchange for finding a new home with the help of Carol Danvers.

Fast forward to the present, we see Gravik and G'iah walk away from the chaos they caused in Moscow using the bombs their group detonated in the middle of a crowd. While trying to take care of a dying Maria Hill, a disguised Talos apprehends Fury and puts him inside a van.

Inside a train traveling from Moscow to Warsaw, Russian soldiers look for Fury. Talos leads them away as he and Fury talk about the destruction of the former's homeworld, Skrullos. The former SHIELD director learns that Talos sent out a call to the surviving Skrulls, which amounted to around a million, to live on Earth, leading Fury to get mad about this discovery. In anger, Fury tells Talos to get off at the next stop, leaving him to think about this new development.

Upon reaching London, an American delegation takes Maria Hill's body back to the United States as Fury explains to her mother what happened. Shortly after, a news report comes out about the Moscow bombing stating that around 2,000 from the attack. Also, a certain Martin Wallace is accused of performing the gruesome act and is alleged as the leader of Americans Against Russia. The report further states that Russia is now seeing the attack as a declaration of War from the Americans.

While driving a car, G'iah asks how Gravik knew Fury would be present at the bombing. The Skrull leader says he wanted to Fury and concludes that the former spy has gone old. G'iah then takes Gravik to a council meeting as the latter is greeted by Skrulls posing as prominent government officials from different countries and organizations. They all question the young Skrull about his recent attacks and what kind of punishment they should bestow on him.

Instead of feeling remorseful, Gravik brings up the promise Fury made to all of them years ago that he will find them a new home. He promises to take Earth and make it their own. With that declaration, Gravik signals to the Skrull posing as the United Kingdom's Prime Minister, and she comes up with a system that will support the former's war against the humans. With the exception of a single council member named Shirley, the entire group agrees to elevate Gravik as the Skrull General who will lead them through this brewing conflict.

After stepping out of the meeting, Shirley calls Talos and informs him of what happened with the council. He asks her to set up a meeting between him and Gravik to discuss G'iah. Meanwhile, the newly-appointed Skrull general returns to New Skrullos where he is greeted with applause from its alien residents. Amidst all the cheers, G'iah follows Pagon, Gravik's right-hand man, and discovers that the materials they need for the Harvest are still missing. He adds that all the locations Gravik gave him were all empty.

Back in London, James Rhodes is facing an inquiry from the European Union about Fury and Hill's alleged involvement in the Moscow attacks. After the inquiry, Fury calls Rhodes and sets a meeting to talk. The two talk about the implications of the bombing and proceed to discuss the increasing Skrull activity on Earth. Fury asks for his help in stopping an imminent invasion, while Rhodes refuses due to his government position. He then orders his men to take Fury back to the States, a move to which the former SHIELD director objects. He disarms Rhodes' security detail, tells him off, and leaves shortly after.

Over in a meat shop in Moscow, Sonya Falsworth takes over the interrogation of an unnamed individual and discovers that he is a Skrull who goes by Brogan. She tortures him to find the location of Gravik and learns that the Skrull leader is building a machine to make them stronger. Falsworth also learns that a certain Dalton is responsible for the machine being built for Gravik. Meanwhile, Gravik almost catches G'iah spying about the Harvest. Instead he orders her to tag along as they've already found Brogan.

Upon arriving at the location, Gravik and his men incapacitate the people who captured Brogan as Falsworth prepares to escape via a hidden hatch. Gravik, along with Pagon and G'iah, take Brogan to a secluded part of the forest. He orders Pagon to execute their rescued comrade as punishment for leaking information to Falsworth.

After his meeting with Rhodes, Fury takes a car to go somewhere. Before entering the house, a shot of a Skrull woman chopping food is seen. Fury enters the residence, sees an African-American woman presumed to be his wife, and kisses her. The episode ends with the two wrapped in each other's arms.

What just happened? A Secret Invasion episode 2 recap

This Secret Invasion episode 2 recap deals mostly with the fallout of Gravik's attack on Moscow and the death of Maria Hill in the incident. Thanks to his vision of taking Earth as their own home, Gravik is appointed general by the ruling Skrull council, giving him freedom and power to enact his plan in the process. At the same time, seeds of doubt are already growing inside G'iah after witnessing a Skrull soldier executed upon the orders of his leader.

Meanwhile, Fury is being seen as the main culprit of the Moscow attack by the European Union and its allied nations. This leads Rhodes to confront Fury about his involvement and learns that the Skrulls are behind all the trouble being caused. Before he can be taken in, Fury tells off Rhodes and is committed to act on his own to stop the upcoming Skrull Invasion.

In the end, the cliffhanger here is the revelation that Fury is married. It's not yet known whether the former SHIELD director knows if she's a Skrull all this time or not. Stay tuned next week to find out where all of episode 2's progress will lead to in Secret Invasion on Disney Plus.