Secret Invasion just dropped on Disney Plus, and the first episode is generating a lot of hype for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With something sinister growing under the noses of everyone, it's up to Nick Fury and his allies to find a way against the rising threat of Gravik. Along the way, everyone is treated to a lot of cool details and awesome trivia. We take a look at the best Secret Invasion episode 1 easter eggs and what they truly mean.

6 Secret Invasion episode 1 easter eggs you must know about

6. Captain Marvel

At the start of Secret Invasion episode 1, we see Agent Prescod reveal his hunch of a destabilization effort by the Skrulls to Everett Ross. Part of his revelation included the promise of Nick Fury and Carol Danvers that they will find these aliens a new home to inhabit. Turns out, after around two decades, the two haven't fulfilled that promise yet, leading the younger generation of Skrulls to be jaded and angry.

It should be remembered that during the events of Captain Marvel, Carol and Fury managed to save a group of Skrulls hunted by the Kree Empire and gave them a temporary home on Earth. As it stands, the pair's promise wasn't fulfilled, leading Gravik to take matters into his own hands.

5. SABER

The increased terrorist activity of Gravik's rebel cell hasn't just caught the attention of major governments and law enforcement agencies around the world, it's also compelled Nick Fury to come back from space to deal with the rising threat. It's shown that ever since Avengers: Endgame, the former SHIELD Director has been in space, overseeing SABER and its operations.

First seen during the end-credits scene of Spider-Man: Far From Home, Fury has been inside a SABER space station to deal with any threat that might arrive from the stars. This new organization takes its inspiration from SWORD in the comics, which was meant to defend Earth from extra-terrestrial forces that can be seen as a danger to human beings. The same concept applies here, and it looks like this has been the primary focus of Fury for the past few years.

4. Sonya Falsworth

After speaking to Talos and Maria Hill about Gravik, Fury is taken by Sonya Falsworth's men while walking the streets of Moscow at night. It's later revealed that Falsworth is a high-ranking MI6 agent, similar to how Fury operated at SHIELD, and is tasked with handling the Skrull threat. Also, their conversation hints that the two have worked before, a small detail that could be expanded in future episodes of Secret Invasion.

In the comics, a British hero called Union Jack fought in World War II, and his real name was James Montgomery Falsworth. It's not yet known how the MCU will possibly connect Sonya to this character or if there'll be any retcon to make Union Jack related to her. In any case, this is a cool easter egg to the comics, one that can expand Sonya's role more in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

3. New Skrullos

Once Fury's part in the story has been established, the episode shifts to G'iah as she welcomes a young Skrull named Beto to their settlement called New Skrullos. Upon arriving, G'iah explains that since they have an increased resistance to radioactive materials, they have no trouble settling around 500 of their people down in an abandoned nuclear plant far from Moscow. From there, these Skrulls managed to produce their own food and be hidden away from the public.

Deep inside the settlement, viewers see through G'iah's eyes how these Skrulls assume a human being's identity by taking their physical form and memories. This is reminiscent of how the Skrulls stole various characters' lives in the comics, as revealed during the Secret Invasion crossover event. Along with these cool details about the Skrulls, MCU fans also learned how G'iah ended up working for Gravik and the primary root of their cause. Similar to the comics, the Skrulls are planning to take over the planet to make it their own.

2. The Snap

At some point in Secret Invasion episode 1, Hill finds out that Fury hasn't been the same since being snapped away by Thanos and returning five years later. Thanks to that traumatic event, Fury decided to seclude himself in space while the entire MCU went through different challenges after Endgame, as chronicled in the various Phase 4 projects.

During this scene, we see Fury turning to dust back in Avengers: Infinity War. It should be remembered that Fury and Hill were among the unfortunate individuals affected by the Snap, so they weren't present in the five-year span before Endgame.

1. Maria Hill

Perhaps the biggest shocker of the episode is how it ended with Gravik killing Maria Hill amidst all the explosions around them. Hill has been known as a loyal subordinate to Fury and an able ally to the Avengers throughout the existence of the MCU. With her gone, the walls will be closing in on Fury more as he'll not only be targeted by the Skrulls, but by various factions and law enforcement agencies who think he played a part in the Moscow bombings.

It remains to be seen how the following five episodes will play out in the coming weeks. What's certain is that Secret Invasion is shaping up to be a big hit for the MCU as it delivers a refreshing take on Samuel Jackson Jr.'s Nick Fury. Stay tuned next week to see what happens next.