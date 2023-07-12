Last week's episode ended on a bad note for G'iah as Gravik seemingly killed her. After learning of her betrayal, the Skrull general acted immediately to weed Talos' daughter out to get rid of any obstacles to his invasion plan. But even with all the pieces falling into place for him, there's Nick Fury and his allies acting to stop him. We take a look below at this Secret Invasion episode 4 ending explained to see what went down in this Marvel series.

Secret Invasion episode 4 ending explained

In this week's Secret Invasion episode 4 recap, we see G'iah take the real Rosa Dalton's memories and a DNA sample taken from an individual injected with Extremis. After being killed during the last episode, G'iah uses her newfound abilities to heal and recover from the mortal wound.

Going back to 2012 in Paris, we see Fury meet Varra in a fancy restaurant to talk about the aftermath of the first Avengers film. The scene then shifts back to the present Varra attends church with James Rhodes joining him. They then talk about Fury's termination and how it was Varra's responsibility to kill Fury as ordered by Gravik. In the process, the Rhodes that we've seen in the past episodes is revealed to be an impostor working for the Skrull general. Unknown to the pair, Fury has planted an audio-capturing device within their vicinity, allowing him to hear their conversation. While Varra says they don't need to kill him, Rhodes retorts that he'll do something if she doesn't act.

Over in an airbase at night, Pagon airs his suspicion to Gravik about G'iah's absence. He reveals that she was the mole and has been taken care of. After their conversation, Gravik orders him and his men to proceed with their plan of posing as Russians and staging a terror attack on their target.

The following day, G'iah meets with Talos and learns about his plan to defeat Gravik and remain on Earth as refugees. G'iah tells him that he's delusional and she doesn't support his plans before leaving. Meanwhile, Varra goes back home and finds Fury there. He admits that Varra is his greatest mistake and admits he knows her plan to kill him. Varra then goes on to explain how she came about her form and the person she assumed it from. After a tense moment, the two draw their guns at each other, and both of them missing. They agree to part ways with Varra promising she can take care of herself from Gravik and his forces.

Fury is discovered by Rhodes inside his apartment and tells him that there is a high-ranking Skrull mole inside the United States government. After being told he wants his job back, Rhodes responds by showing him a video of Fury shooting Maria Hill during the Moscow attack, a move that prompts Fury to leave soon. He then meets up with Talos and reveals that the fake Rhodes drank a liquid location tracker inside the liquor Fury gave him.

After his meeting with Fury, Rhodes goes out to welcome President Ritson as the latter has arrived in England for an official visit. He then signals Gravik and his forces about their arrival as they start to attack Ritson's convoy. Fury and Talos arrive just as Ritson's security detail is about to get decimated by the Skrulls. Gravik responds by unleashing the DNA samples he has been infused with, particularly that of Groot.

Reinforcements from the British government arrive just in the nick of time to back Fury and the remaining Special Service units up. Talos gets shot by Pagon just as he was saving Ritson, prompting him to lose control of his shape-shifting powers. A British soldier sees him and almost opens fire on Talos but is prompted by Fury to stand down. They manage to save the president, and Fury secures him in his vehicle while Talos is assisted by a British soldier out of the battlefield. It's revealed that the soldier is Gravik in disguise and has held Talos hostage against Fury. Shortly after, he kills him with a knife stuck to Talos' heart. Even with Fury gunning Gravik down, his Extremis-enhanced body manages to heal itself right away. He and Pagon escape while Fury takes the president away, leaving Talos' dead body out in the open.

What just happened? A Secret Invasion episode 4 recap

Episode 4 starts off from last week's installment by continuing Fury and Varra's part in the story. After a tense confrontation, the latter chooses to spare his husband as he sets off to find Rhodes. At this point, it's already revealed that he is already abducted and replaced by a Skrull impostor. This leads Fury and Talos to put a tracker on him and stay one step ahead of Gravik's plan.

Turns out, the plan was for Gravik and his men to pose as Russians and kill President Ritson on British soil to ignite a global conflict. Thanks to Fury and Talos, they manage to stave the Skrull's attack and save the president. While they succeeded in their goal, Gravik got the upper hand on Talos and killed him. Fury leaves his dead body out in the open, choosing to take Ritson away from danger. Stay tuned next week on Disney Plus to see how this new development plays out and what becomes of Talos after the cliffhanger conclusion of Secret Invasion episode 4.